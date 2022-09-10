We are drowning in self-worship

Dr. Jim Dunn, the president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University, spoke recently in the chapel service at Asbury Seminary for the 100th-year celebration of the seminary.

He shared that he had jury duty in the past few months in Oklahoma. The defense attorney was asking him questions to see if he should be one of the jurors in a “murder for hire” trial. The defense attorney asked him what he did for a living and he said he worked at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. The attorney asked, “so are you a janitor?” Jim Dunn replied, “No, I am the president of Wesleyan University.” The defense attorney pushed him further by asking, “What is the greatest problem facing our society?” Dr. Dunn said he had to think about it for a moment then replied, “self-worship”.

The presiding judge’s microphone was still on when she breathed a sigh and said out loud, “Oh, that’s good”. And it is a good answer.

From selfies, to Facebook, Instagram, to TikTok, we want everyone to notice us. We even write songs with lyrics that say, “The greatest love of all is to love yourself.” My heart breaks when I hear these lyrics, for so many people are missing out on the abundant life God has for them. Jesus said, “No greater love can a man(person) have than to lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13).

We are launching a new series at Christ Church called “Supernatural” this weekend. Our question? How do we help people, even in the church, who are drowning in self-worship? I’ll share a few of the four insights.

First we must confess that we were created by God to worship God. If we worship anything other than God, then a chasm of emptiness grows in our souls. Nothing can fill the empty place in our hearts like Christ.

Secondly, we must help people understand that their story does matter, yet our life stories gain purpose and momentum when we point others to God. Too many people are trying to be the hero of their own stories. We actually become spiritual heroes when we point others to God!

Joseph pointed Pharaoh not to himself, but to the God who could interpret dreams. Naomi pointed Ruth to God by the way she lived, and Paul lived selflessly by admitting that in his weakness God allowed him to become strong. Paul had a “thorn in the flesh”. What he shared about his weakness flies in the face of our superficial culture, “8 Three different times I begged the Lord to take it away. 9 Each time he said, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.” So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me.” (2 Corinthians 12:8-9).

We could live less in the superficial. Then we would all encounter more of the supernatural love of God. Please pray for me, as I too, am in recovery for self-worship. How about you?