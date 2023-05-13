Spring has been really showing off. With cooler mornings and warm afternoons, the bright sunshine creates a perfect recipe for North Carolina springtime. And it motivates my desire to plant flowers and vegetables.

Fortunately, I reside in a house with a wonderful inheritance of mature flowering trees and plants — dogwoods, purple iris, white peonies, red roses, and day lilies. I am grateful for those tillers of the soil who have come before me. And now I have begun adding my own flowering plants and vegetables.

What a remarkable experience to work in the dirt, to care for something, and to see things grow. It is no wonder that scripture uses metaphors of planting and growth in light of faith. The way that we plant seeds of ministry, care for others in faith, build community, and anticipate growth are reflective of our work with the earth.

In 1 Corinthians 3:5-9, Paul addresses the church and leaders by using the metaphor of planting and growing. The text says: “What, after all, is Apollos? And what is Paul? Only servants, through whom you came to believe — as the Lord has assigned to each his task. I planted the seed, Apollos watered it, but God has been making it grow. So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor. For we are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.” (NIV) What a beautiful way to describe our active faith and responsibility alongside God — “co-workers.” Like Paul who planted and Apollos who watered, we have the privileged opportunity to plant the seeds and water them and to trust that God will make them grow.

Whether we are considering the work of the church, our collective purpose in community partnerships, or our own personal lives of faith, let’s remember that we are co-workers, that God is at work in us and through us, and that we are not alone in our labors.

What we plant now and commit to water along the way will grow and make a difference for us and for others now and into the future. We can trust in God who makes things grow. I hope that you will get your hands dirty — that you will plant and water and trust — that you will work alongside God. And hopefully, the bright sunshine and colors of springtime will be a reminder of the transforming work that we share with God.