United Way grant increases amount of financial assistance for housing

HICKORY — In early 2020, the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry received a grant from the Catawba County United Way. The grant enhances the pledge amount for individual distribution and increases the number of neighbors (clients) who GHCCM can assist. The financial assistance is directed specifically to those who are facing potential eviction from their dwelling.
As research shows, shelter is a fundamental need that contributes to the well-being of an individual. The theory is widely accepted by psychologists that individuals’ most basic needs must be met before they become motivated to achieve higher-level needs.
Following that premise, GHCCM is committed to assisting neighbors to stay in their dwelling. GHCCM is a wholistic (whole person) transformational ministry that offers hope, help and healing for all in most need. The Neighbor Engagement Team (NET/ Client Services) assesses the needs of those who are facing crisis and determines how best to provide guidance to move individuals from crisis to stability. The funding from Catawba County United Way expands the amount of financial assistance GHCCM can provide as it pertains to housing.
Expanding the resources available to provide emergency financial assistance and counseling to eligible neighbors is critical. The expansion includes providing additional funding to those at risk of being evicted from their residence. As assistance is pledged, the neighbor agrees to meet with a financial case manager/counselor to review their social determinants of health, current bills and other expenses in order to connect neighbors with local resources to address solutions to the current crisis and/or chronic issues.
Prior to receiving the grant from Catawba United Way, GHCCM was limited to the amount of support available. With the limited amount available, neighbors were forced to seek additional funding from a variety of sources throughout the community.
With the addition of Catawba County United Way grant, GHCCM’s pledge limit is significantly increased. More neighbors are receiving assistance and the amount generally covers a substantial amount. When someone is evicted, the person is much less likely to get a landlord/realty company to agree to rent to them in the future. As stated by Lily Moody, Assistant Executive Director GHCCM, “helping financially and adding the counseling piece, our neighbors learn how to better budget and manage their money to help them gain financial independence.”
GHCCM is open to serve its neighbors in most need. The ministry is dependent on financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support for the most vulnerable neighbors. The ministry continues to accept food donations. It is requested that food donations be brought to the rear loading dock Monday — Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. During the current pandemic, more people in the community are facing loss of a job, loss of health care, and a variety of unexpected circumstances. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis.
For a current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send a request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
