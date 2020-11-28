United Way celebrates local volunteer heroes

They log in hundreds of work hours every week.

They help save hundreds of thousands of dollars every year.

They are the backbone of every local nonprofit agency.

The Catawba County United Way Volunteer Center recently celebrated these heroes during the annual Giving From the Heart Volunteer Awards.

While the current pandemic forced the event to go virtual, it did not diminish the enthusiasm of local nonprofit and public agencies from shining a light on their volunteers.

"Volunteers are such an important foundational part of our ministry," Christie Clary, Safe Harbor volunteer and outreach coordinator said. "Our volunteers fill crucial roles such as teachers, mentors, donation pick-up, drivers, administrative help. We have volunteers who are the first person to answer the phone when people call here for help."

More than 30 individuals and groups were nominated for this year’s awards in three categories.