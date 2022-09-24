Turn fear into faith summit

I was so gripped by fear I could not move. I was paralyzed as a 10-year-old facing the 12-foot-high dive for the first time. Though I could swim, the height intimidated me.

What is intimidating or holding you back now? The Bible tells us that the enemy often uses our fears and past to intimidate us and keep us from living into God’s full redemptive potential.

Paul addresses this in his second letter to Timothy, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline.” In other words, God doesn’t want to see daughters and sons paralyzed by our shame and fears.

Many of us are still held captive by our fear of chaos erupting in our homes if we address certain issues that need to be discussed. From our early childhood we fear rejection. Paul says,“6This is why I remind you to fan into flames the spiritual gift God gave you when I laid my hands on you.” Paul’s saying you already have the ability to address your fears and turn them into “faith summits” where you can overcome what is holding you back.

Paul gives believers three instructions: a) “Power” — act on your faith and convictions. Sometimes we go along to get along even though we know the behavior at work, the raunchy jokes, or the gossip is totally out of line. Yet, we are silent. When we witness racism and the abuse of those on the margins of life we cannot be silent. b) “Love” — we are called to love even those who are unloving. Jesus taught that it is easier to love those who love us in return. The challenge is to love those who are our enemies. We are failing dramatically at this as a culture and a nation with the mean-spirited rhetoric, politics and division in the body of Christ. c) “Self-discipline” — is one of the fruits of the Holy Spirit for we can’t control what others say or even do to us, yet we can control our response. Self-discipline involves claiming that our identity is in God. Our desire is not to first please humanity but to please God.

John 12 explains the tragedy of humanity trading their desire to please God for human praise, “42 Many people did believe in him, however, including some of the Jewish leaders. But they wouldn’t admit it for fear that the Pharisees would expel them from the synagogue. 43 For they loved human praise more than the praise of God.” John 12:42-43

When I finally jumped off the 12-foot-high dive I experienced the refreshing water and a freedom of overcoming my fear. So why not jump — take a leap utilizing the power of God, love of God and self-discipline to reach your faith summit.