Trinity Baptist welcomes second full-time pastor

NEWTON — Trinity Baptist Church in Newton has called the Rev. Andrew Barrett as its second full-time pastor.
He preached his trial sermon on Sunday, June 14. The congregation of Trinity Baptist overwhelmingly approved Barrett by ballot and phone-in vote, according to Everette Y. Simmons, chairman of the congregation stewards.
Barrett is a native of Huntsville, Texas. He was educated at Sam Houston State University and received a B.S. degree in kinesiology in May, 2017, and graduated from George W. Truett Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree with a concentration in theology in May of this year.
The new pastor was ordained June 21 this year at Elkins Lake Baptist Church, Huntsville, Texas. While receiving his education, he served as youth pastor at Hilltop Lakes Chapel, Hilltop Lakes, Texas, from 2014 to this year. He also served as Family Activities Ministry intern at Central Baptist Church in College Station, Texas, in 2014.
Barrett is married to the former Sara Lancon of Anahuac, Texas. She is a graduate of Sam Houston State University, with a B.S. degree in inter-disciplinary studies. She taught language arts and writing at Bells Hill Elementary School in Waco, Texas for two years.
They have two pets: a cat named Tigress and a goldendoodle named Benji, they told members of the local church.
The Barretts indicated, “We have prayed a long time for Trinity Baptist Church, even if it wasn’t always by name. We are honored to join Trinity in beginning a new chapter, and look forward to what God has planned for this congregation and community.”
Scott Robinson, vice chairman of the Pastor Search Committee, said, “I believe the Lord led us to a very special couple. I’m really excited about the future of Trinity and the surrounding community.”
Trinity Baptist Church was organized on Jan. 20, 1980, and chartered on March 9, 1980 with 74 members signing the charter that Sunday. Charter membership was left open for 30 days and concluded with 85 charter members.
Scott Robinson’s great-grandfather, the late Rev. Alvin A. Walker, served as interim pastor for two years. Trinity called its first full-time pastor on Nov. 8, 1981. The Rev. Brant R. Hoots, a native of Winston-Salem, served as pastor for more than 36 years, retiring on June 30, 2018. Dr. Jeff Rogers, of Greer, S.C., has served as interim pastor since August 2018.
Simmons said that anyone may contact Trinity Baptist Church, Newton, at 828-464-2160, or email at trinitynewton@gmail.com The church campus is located on West 13th Street at U.S. 321 By-Pass.
