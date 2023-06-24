While there is purpose in our pain, there is also peace to be found in our heavenly Father. Isaiah 26:3 says “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” It is when our minds are distracted by painful and scary situations in our lives, that we fall into distrust and fear. Jobs, sports, social media, rocky relationships, just to name a few, all draw our minds away from the fact that the God of the universe loves us and has our best interest in mind.

This could not have been stated any clearer than “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish but have everlasting life” John 3:16.

God could have left us in our sins, but he through the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ Jesus, reconciled all believers to himself. “Behold what manner of love the Father has bestowed upon us that we should be called the sons of God” (1 John 3:1).

Our peace comes from knowing God to be both good in character and sovereign over creation. Since he is good, he will be just, and since he is sovereign, he has the power to carry out his will. With all of the evil, pain and suffering in our world how could someone say God is in control?

How could a good God stand by and let such injustice continue?

That point of view is focused on the here and now and fails to take into account that Jesus is coming back. The night before Jesus was crucified he told his disciples, “Let not your heart be troubled, ye believe in God believe also in me. In my Father’s house there are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you, and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself that where I am there ye may be also” (John 14:1). For the believer, no matter what happens down here there is a day, forever fixed in the heavens, when Jesus shall return in power and glory and will wipe the tears from our eyes, and when we see him, we shall be like him!

Until that day the Lord said that he would never leave us nor forsake us because nothing and I mean nothing shall separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus! So, if you are a believer and you are feeling like God doesn’t care about what is happening in your life, what are you thinking about? Is your mind stayed on God, or have you, like Peter, started looking at the wind and the waves? Just like Peter you can say “Lord save me” and he will pull you up out of the water. He may not take you out of the storm, but he will give you peace that passeth all understanding, for he loves you.

If you are looking for a church home or would like to hear more preaching and teaching from the Bible, please join us here at Hickory Foundation Bible Church or subscribe to our YouTube channel.