“I would give anything for her to feel pain,” a mother once said through tears. Why would anybody say such a thing?

CIPA, or Congenital Insensitivity to Pain and Anhydrosis, is a rare and dangerous condition where the pain-sensing nerves aren’t connected correctly to the brain. This keeps the person from feeling pain. Although this sounds nice, it is very dangerous because there is no way to know when you are injuring yourself.

Think about it, if you put your hand on a hot stove top it is the pain that makes you jerk your hand away, preventing additional damage. In this way, pain is a mercy.

This example makes it easy to see that pain is a good thing when it is physical and short term. But how about when pain turns to suffering and when it is emotional and not physical?

Recently, I have had a front row seat to a loved one slowly losing his fight to cancer. The pain was intense and lasted well over a year as a deadly disease met a warrior. One night a nurse came in and said “sometimes it makes you wonder why?” Mentally, I know the answer to this question is that suffering is the result of sin. The Bible says that through one man (Adam) sin entered into the world and death through sin. (Romans 5:12). Suffering then is the result of breaking God’s law.

Even though the young man told me that his situation made him talk to Jesus again, I still could not help but wonder if there is another way. Jesus speaking about the suffering of the cross prayed, “if it be possible, let this cup pass from me nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.” (Matthew 26:39). He then suffered and died in our place on the cross taking the betrayal of his friends, the beating from the soldiers, and most importantly, the wrath of God on our behalf and then rose again on the third day having conquered sin and death.

The purpose for his pain was to beat our foes Satan, sin, and death and the pain that accompanies it. Since he accomplished his purpose through the pain of the cross, we that are in Christ also have victory over these foes. Because his pain had purpose, the pain of the believer has purpose, too. It reminds us of how much our Savior loves us and that he would bear pain for us. It also gives us a platform to help others in their pain, and reminds us that there is a better day coming.

I sometimes deliver groceries for extra income. One day I was in a self-pity kind of mood, when I delivered to a fellow believer who had gotten too sick to go to church. She told me that her sickness had brought her closer to Jesus because she was alone with him most of the day, now that she could not get out. Her pain drove her to Jesus, and she had the peace that passeth understanding and with that peace she turned my spoiled heart back to thankfulness for our Savior.

Jesus’ pain saved us both from hell. Her pain, because she did not let it make her bitter, helped me out of self-pity. If this article brings those that read it to Christ then her pain will have more purpose than she ever thought possible and yours can, too.