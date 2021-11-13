There is light in the darkness

Growing up in my neighborhood in Connecticut, we used to play a game called flashlight tag.

It’s very similar to hide-and-seek but with a flashlight. The person who is “it” tries to find and shine the light on a person who is hiding in the dark.

It is impossible to look through the corridors of our past and not be able to recognize the fact that there have been many dark days.

Many of us could concur with the truth within our own individual lives that we have had many dark days that appeared to be hopeless.

One of those dark seasons in my life was when my mother passed away unexpectedly and a year and a half later my eldest son (Anthony Jr.) at the age of 21 passed away from glioblastoma. Talk about when life seems to be unfair.

We all may have experienced at one time or another moments of feeling broken and battered without any sign of rescue coming our way.

Even now, we can think about one of those dark moments that we thought we would never get through and somehow through God’s grace we made it.