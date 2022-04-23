The Rich Man, Lazarus, Hickory and Ridgeview

During a fairly recent discussion of equality of opportunity versus equality of outcomes on the Joe Rogan podcast, commentator Jordan Peterson said it is necessary to tolerate inequality in the service of capitalism. Peterson has a broad following who view him as a beacon of common sense, but his comment marks an important divergence between mainstream conservative thought and the Gospel.

The Gospel does not consider inequality to be tolerable for the sake of achieving collective prosperity. I should clarify that I am not necessarily talking about inequality of outcomes but the fact that many people struggle at least partially as a result of injustice.

Also, while the Gospel sees material poverty as an evil, it does not recognize wealth as inherently good. Wealth is riddled with temptation. It can be a judgment. In Psalm 17:14, David writes of “people of this world whose only portion is in this life.” David says God fills their bellies with treasure, they are satisfied with children and they leave their wealth to them. God does this as condemnation since they only want the gift and reject the giver.

Jesus condemns the wealthy for dragging people into court and warns that it will be harder for them to enter the kingdom of heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle. In one of his many great comparative lessons, Jesus uses a tormented figure in hell who lived a sumptuous life to warn against an overfocus on material gain. In our day, I’m sure this man would take trips to space in his own private ship and game the system in a quest to have the most toys.

However, in Jesus’s parable, the wealthy man is in agony. He longs to have a drop of water dripped on his tongue amidst hell’s fires. He pleads for someone to warn his five brothers to avoid his fate. But the other figure in the parable, Lazarus, who suffered greatly in this life, is comfortable beyond the grave. What is Jesus trying to tell us? He is not saying that being poor or suffering automatically make you virtuous. He is warning us to be careful who our god is.

As you may be aware, Hickory experienced a remarkable era of prosperity before globalization shut down the mills and lopped off much of the city’s creative/entrepreneurial middle and upper management class. In fact, as Gary Freeze documents in his three-volume history, “The Catawbans,” between 1945-1960, one of every four new business starts in North Carolina were in the Hickory area. That is wealth accumulation.

But elsewhere Freeze tells a story worthy of a parable. Around the same time and after, Black residents from Ridgeview came to the Hickory City Council over and over trying to get sidewalks created. They asked politely and were politely declined for years and years and years. In some ways, they and other less fortunate among us are declined when it comes to walks and other things to this day.

Being wealthy is not the affliction Jesus is naming. It is making wealth and its pleasures one’s god that is poison. Abraham may well have been wealthier than the rich man in Jesus’s parable. The difference is that Abraham was righteous. Regardless of his mistakes, he sought justice throughout his world. He saw himself as a steward, so much so that he was ready to kill his only son if God required it. Wealth only occupied its proper place for him.

Jesus tells us poverty will always be with us. The issue is whether what we value aligns with what God values. That is why inequality must never be tolerated. It must be hunted down. The suffering of Lazarus and the injustice of not having sidewalks in Ridgeview are important to God. Woe unto us when we decline to value what matters to him.

Chris Simmons is a member of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center.