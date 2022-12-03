As I was preparing our family Thanksgiving meal last week, the holiday song by Andy Williams, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” began playing. I joyfully started singing it out loud, and after I sang the words, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” my inner voice said, “Unless it’s not.”

Those words stopped me in my tracks: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, unless it’s not.

I immediately began thinking of those who don’t consider this time of year, “the most wonderful time.”

I think of the one who lost their grandmother since the last holiday season and won’t get to share in their tradition of eating holiday meals around the table together. They won’t feel the warmth of her hug or the smell of their grandmother’s perfume.

I think of the single mom who can’t afford gifts for her children. She blames herself for not being able to give her children the childhood that she wants to give them.

I think of the family who is hungry and doesn’t know where their next meal will come from.

I think of the widow who is lonely and grieving, especially during this time of the year.

I think of the recovering alcoholic who lost their job, their support from family and friends, their house, and their car when they were battling addiction. Even though they are sober now, they are still having trouble getting back up on their feet.

I think of the parents who continue to mourn the loss of their child. The loss occurred eight years ago, but it feels like it was yesterday. The holidays are never the same without their child sitting around the Christmas tree, laughing and shaking presents to guess what they will receive.

I think of the one serving in the military, deployed in a different country. They feel lonely this holiday season without their family.

And I think of so many others, especially during this time of year.

Wherever you may find yourself this holiday season — whether it feels like the most wonderful time of year for you, or not, please know that you are loved. You are seen. You are worthy. You are a gift to this world.

You are a beloved child of God, created in the very image of God, and because of that, because of you, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

It is a wonderful time because you exist in it. During this holiday season and always, if you experience sadness, or hopelessness, or fear, or rejection, or shame, or loneliness, I pray that the joy, hope, peace and healing love of Christ meets and surrounds you. I pray that your sorrows are transformed into miracles and your story becomes living proof that Christ makes all things new and whole again.

Indeed, it is the most wonderful time of the year, because you, Beloved, are here.