Tell truth and know freedom

Misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories. Character assassinations and biased reporting. Cover-ups and spin. Lies, lies, and more lies. What has happened to our world? Is our age the age of lies? Is this something new in our time?
I think not. This bent to lying is as old as the human species. In the foundational biblical story in Genesis, we find the lie in the leading role. As the serpent tempts Eve to eat of the fruit of the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil which God had forbade on penalty of death, he lies to her by saying that she would not die. That God was bluffing to keep her from something that would be good for her. She was deceived by the lie and ate. Adam ate, too.
Then when God went looking for them in the garden, they hid because they realized they were naked (done wrong). God then knew they had eaten the forbidden fruit. When confronted with what they had done, they “lied.” She blamed the serpent. He blamed her.
Let’s be honest. We all lie. We shade the truth. Even if we try to be honest in what we say, at times we will lie. Sometimes our lying is deliberate; sometimes it is more subtle than that, and unless someone points it out, we are unaware of how we are being deceptive.
We lie to others but we also lie to ourselves. We can tell ourselves that we and our lives are better than we really are. Studies have shown that people who are on Facebook a lot get depressed because everybody else’s life seems so good. All they read is how great things are for other people, and their life, not so much.
We do so as groups, too. The US is the greatest nation on earth. But the Swedes think that about Sweden and the Chinese about China. Or we can do this about our town, our church, our ethnic identity, etc.
Or we can lie to ourselves about how awful we are or our life situation. We can tell ourselves we are worthless or helpless. When we long for the good old days, like the Israelites wanted to go back to slavery in Egypt, in a sense we are lying to ourselves.
Then we lie to others. This is practiced so often, it seems the norm. We do this to protect ourselves when we consider our vulnerabilities. If I tell the truth, then I will be hurt or harmed or be revealed as someone less than I hope others might see me. Or we lie to take advantage of someone else. I will not tell the whole truth about the used car I am selling because I may not get the price I want. Governments, private organizations, and pressure groups lie with propaganda. And we can lie out of ignorance, prejudice, or by submitting ourselves to group think.
Let’s be honest. Lies hurt us and others. Lies can even kill our souls and literally kill others as a malicious falsehood can bring about tragedy. And if we can’t rely on the truthfulness of others, all trust breaks down. And relationships disintegrate.
So how do we get out of our lying mess? In his Sermon on Mount as recorded in Matthew 5:37, speaking about not using oaths to asset your truthfulness, Jesus said, “Let your yes mean yes, and your no mean no. Anything more than this comes from the evil one. (CEB) In other words, I believe Jesus is saying let your words on their own have the integrity of truth. This takes focus, care, and downright hard work.
In my experience, one of the best ways to learn about practicing truth telling is in an intentional small group where honesty and trust are found. In such a place we help one another discover hidden truths about each other. Another way is to find someone who may have different truth about something than you do. In sharing honestly and openly, and really listening to each other, we can all discover what our truth really is.
May we not believe the lie that there is nothing we can do about the practice of lying we hear all around us, but may we seek to be as truthful as we can and advocates for the truth. In different context, Jesus said, “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:37, CEB). The practice of truth telling can set us free.