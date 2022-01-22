Tell truth and know freedom

We do so as groups, too. The US is the greatest nation on earth. But the Swedes think that about Sweden and the Chinese about China. Or we can do this about our town, our church, our ethnic identity, etc.

Or we can lie to ourselves about how awful we are or our life situation. We can tell ourselves we are worthless or helpless. When we long for the good old days, like the Israelites wanted to go back to slavery in Egypt, in a sense we are lying to ourselves.

Then we lie to others. This is practiced so often, it seems the norm. We do this to protect ourselves when we consider our vulnerabilities. If I tell the truth, then I will be hurt or harmed or be revealed as someone less than I hope others might see me. Or we lie to take advantage of someone else. I will not tell the whole truth about the used car I am selling because I may not get the price I want. Governments, private organizations, and pressure groups lie with propaganda. And we can lie out of ignorance, prejudice, or by submitting ourselves to group think.

Let’s be honest. Lies hurt us and others. Lies can even kill our souls and literally kill others as a malicious falsehood can bring about tragedy. And if we can’t rely on the truthfulness of others, all trust breaks down. And relationships disintegrate.