Take this spirit and fruit test

Let’s take a test. A test of our heart and life. This test will tell us which kind of spirit controls us by looking at the attitudes and actions of our life.

In the Apostle Paul’s letter to Galatians, we read “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”

We usually think of this fruit coming forth in the individual. While this is true, thanks to a devotional excerpt from “The God Who Beckons” by Robert Cummings Neville, I learned we need to look at this fruit in the larger context of community: a family, church, local community or even nation. Indeed, the appearance of the fruit in the individual only happens in how we relate to others in the larger context.

So let’s take Paul’s test as to what kind of fruit do we see in our life together right now. This will give us an answer as to the kind of spirit growing that fruit.

LOVE: Is the love of all people our primary motivation or do we differentiate or discriminate as to whom we show love?