Take this spirit and fruit test

Let’s take a test. A test of our heart and life. This test will tell us which kind of spirit controls us by looking at the attitudes and actions of our life.
In the Apostle Paul’s letter to Galatians, we read “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”
We usually think of this fruit coming forth in the individual. While this is true, thanks to a devotional excerpt from “The God Who Beckons” by Robert Cummings Neville, I learned we need to look at this fruit in the larger context of community: a family, church, local community or even nation. Indeed, the appearance of the fruit in the individual only happens in how we relate to others in the larger context.
So let’s take Paul’s test as to what kind of fruit do we see in our life together right now. This will give us an answer as to the kind of spirit growing that fruit.
LOVE: Is the love of all people our primary motivation or do we differentiate or discriminate as to whom we show love?
JOY: Do we share joy in all the good things that we share together as a community or do we compare and begrudge what others might have that we do not?
PEACE: Do we desire and work toward peace with justice for all people or do we side with our side and as a faction want our side to prevail no matter the cost?
PATIENCE: Do we work with patience recognizing the slow processes of making things right for all or do we react to the perceived wrongs with a “right now” attitude including using strong-armed tactics?
KINDNESS: Do we show kindness to all but especially those who are vulnerable, the poor, the weak, the oppressed or do we demand others live up to our expectations without seeking understanding?
GENEROSITY: Do we collectively through our institutions of government, economics, education, health care, religion, etc., have a spirit of generosity especially for those who are vulnerable or do we seek to gain all we can for ourselves without regard for the needs of others?
FAITHFULNESS: Do we hold on to the core of faith traditions while being responsive to the need for change or do we follow whatever seems appealing to our own self-interests and current sensibilities?
GENTLENESS: Do we act in ways that respect the human vulnerabilities each of us has as we pronounce our truth or do we act to steamroll others regardless of the other’s humanity?
SELF-CONTROL: Do we act with self-control as nations, governments, parties, factions, churches, family members and individuals responding rather than reacting when in competition or feeling insecure and threatened? Or when threatened or under perceived injustice or duress, do we react from our primal gut way out of control resulting in harm to others and ourselves?
Speaking of false prophets, Jesus said, “You will know them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorns, or figs from thistles? In the same way, every good tree bears good fruit, but the bad tree bears bad fruit.” (Matthew 7:16-17). In the same way, Paul is telling us that it is the spirit that determines the fruit. God’s Spirit brings good fruit; our own, if left to it own devices, brings bad fruit. Let us, as we live in our communities, seek God’s Spirit and God’s fruit.