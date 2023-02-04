Winter provides some of the most visually stunning morning and evening light shows of the year. Everyone at one time or another has admired the stunning red and orange hues of a sunrise or sunset. Crossing the Highway 127 bridge provides a view of the kaleidoscope of winter colors on many clear early mornings or late evenings. The accompanying picture was taken from the Alexander County side on one of these photo op moments.

Colorful sunrises and sunsets can be seen anywhere, but eye-catching sunrises and sunsets seem to favor certain times of the year. In the eastern half of the United States, January and February generally produce the most spectacular low-sun tones. In the summertime, when the air is soupy and thick, the skyline is often fuzzed out by a hazy pall. The sunsets can be nice, but nothing like what’s available in January and February.

This time of year, the air is usually thin and clean and cold and the western sky blazes with a clearness that requires drivers to shade their eyes from the late afternoon sun.

As a young man, I would often stop on my way to or from the barn on our farm to watch the changing colors and sounds associated with an approaching sunset or sunrise. My grandfather said it best, “God loves to do his painting early in the morning and late in the afternoon to let us appreciate his power of the rising and setting sun.” The beauty associated with sunrises and particularly sunsets give great credibility to the creative powers of God to paint the canvas of the sky.

The grandeur creates a unifying belief for the power of nature for people of faith.

Science Digest says the colors of the sunset result from a phenomenon called scattering. Molecules and small particles in the atmosphere change the direction of light rays, causing them to scatter. Scattering affects the color of light coming from the sky, but the details are determined by the wavelength of the light and the size of the particle.

The short-wavelength blue and violet are scattered by molecules in the air much more than other colors of the spectrum. Therefore, blue and violet light reaches our eyes from all directions on a clear day. But because we can’t see violet very well, the sky appears blue. Because the sun is low on the horizon, sunlight passes through more air at sunset and sunrise than during the day, when the sun is higher in the sky.

More atmosphere means more molecules to scatter the violet and blue light away from your eyes. If the path is long enough, all the blue and violet light scatters out of your line of sight.

The other colors continue their way to your eyes. Therefore, sunsets are often yellow, orange, and red. And because red has the longest wavelength of any visible light, the sun is red when it’s on the horizon, where its extremely long path through the atmosphere blocks all other colors as per Stephen Ackerman of the University of Wisconsin.

Is the adage “Red sky at night, sailor’s delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning” true, or is it just some old wives’ tale? In the Bible, (Matthew 16: 2-3,) Jesus said, “When in evening, ye say, it will be fair weather: For the sky is red. And in the morning, it will be foul weather today; for the sky is red and lowering.”

When we see a red sky at night, this means that the setting sun is sending its light through a high concentration of dust particles. This usually indicates high pressure and stable air coming in from the west. Basically, good weather will follow.

A red sunrise can mean that a high-pressure system (good weather) has already passed, thus indicating that a storm system (low pressure) may be moving to the east.

A morning sky that is a deep, fiery red can indicate that there is high water content in the atmosphere. So, rain could be on its way. The amounts of water vapor and dust particles in the atmosphere are good indicators of weather conditions. They also determine which colors we will see in the sky.

With the advent of cellphone cameras and Facebook, many outstanding visual light shows have been captured and shared during January and February. Even though this column provided the scientific basis and folklore beliefs about sunrises and sunsets, the artistic touch of the hand of God must be viewed as a time for personal reflection or meditation time in our hectic modern lifestyle.