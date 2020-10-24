Student conducts theological investigation

“When I felt stuck in my research, Dr. Qualls assured me that it was normal to feel uncomfortable not to know everything in such a complicated project,” O’Brien said. “She told me that it was somewhat of a puzzle that I had to piece together. It certainly felt this way — finding various pieces and how they fit together. Her encouragement was very helpful in this process.”

O’Brien discovered that Bonhoeffer approaches Christian ethics differently than most scholars. “He insists that one must ask what the will of God is rather than how I can be good or how I can make the world good,” she noted. “I believe he would have seen the assassination of Hitler as ‘evil,’ but not unjustified. While one may commit a sin, it may be a necessary sin in the context of one's situation. The evil that they were fighting against was greater than the sin that Bonhoeffer would incur in his participation in this plot. He does not necessarily justify what he did but saw it as necessary.”