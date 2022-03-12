Strive to reflect God's love

When you think about the word “love,” what comes to mind? What does it mean and does its meaning change? Are there different times for different types? Is there a common thread to all types of love — a common denominator?
Let’s see, there are three main types or categories some of us have heard of. Agape (or unconditional) is one. Philos (or brotherly) is another. Eros (or romantic) is the third.
Unconditional — loving regardless. That one can be challenging. What do you think? Even when we mess up, we are loved. Even when they mess up, we show love? And brotherly can be challenging, too. How do we communicate this in a safe and pure and healthy way? And then there is eros … but before we get to eros, let’s look a little closer at the first two, for they are the greatest. No, this was not decided by drawing lots or popular demand or a vote by the people, but the Word itself declares it.
Matthew 22:36-40 — the greatest two commandments that all other commandments hang are on the wall of this scripture. Love the Lord, your God with all of your heart and all of your mind and all of your soul and love your neighbor as yourself. Agape and philos. That sets the order for every action including eros. But is there another litmus test for love? Is there another way that we can focus on how we love in order to show others how to love?
We have seen this on cards. We have seen this on wedding gift items. We have seen this on artwork, but before these existed, it was written in the Word. Now here is the challenge. Not to judge yourself, but to pray that you are able to love the way love should be expressed. When you say you love someone, which of the following is included in the definition of this expression?
1. Patient
2. Kind
3. Not envious
4. Not boastful
5. Not proud
6. Not dishonoring others
7. Not self-seeking
8. Not easily angered
9. Not a recordkeeper of wrongs
10. Not delighting in evil
11. Rejoicing with the truth
12. Protective
13. Trusting always
14. Always hoping
15. Always persevering
Now, let’s take it a step further. When we say we love God, how many of these words are sincerely included in this expression? OK, two more steps, when we practice the “as ourselves” part of love, how many of these words apply? Last one … when we hear the word “love” (from others), which of these terms do we include in that interpretation?
So, clearly we have work to do, but let’s do it in love. Whatever relationship is full of any of these terms, let’s give praise for these strengths! But where we are lacking, let’s lift up prayers to be stronger. The greatest love has been given by God as his son — let us now reflect that love on every level. Beloved, be love and loved!
Virginia F. “Ginny” Wright is pastor of The Fellowship 1.3.