Strive to reflect God's love

When you think about the word “love,” what comes to mind? What does it mean and does its meaning change? Are there different times for different types? Is there a common thread to all types of love — a common denominator?

Let’s see, there are three main types or categories some of us have heard of. Agape (or unconditional) is one. Philos (or brotherly) is another. Eros (or romantic) is the third.

Unconditional — loving regardless. That one can be challenging. What do you think? Even when we mess up, we are loved. Even when they mess up, we show love? And brotherly can be challenging, too. How do we communicate this in a safe and pure and healthy way? And then there is eros … but before we get to eros, let’s look a little closer at the first two, for they are the greatest. No, this was not decided by drawing lots or popular demand or a vote by the people, but the Word itself declares it.