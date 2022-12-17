Share a light of hope, promise, joy

For many, the holiday season is jolly and full of joy. Families gather together. Meals are shared.

Gifts are exchanged. Houses and offices are decorated inside and out. Homes are filled with laughter and holiday music. However, amidst all of this holiday cheer are those who are grieving. There are those who have empty chairs at their tables. There are those enduring broken relationships or matters of injustice. There are those who have lost jobs or dreams. There is healing needed for minds and bodies, spirits and circumstances.

Luckily, joy and grief are not mutually exclusive. In my home, our Christmas tree is filled with ornaments that are more than simply ornaments. The memories associated with these ornaments are filled with joy but also bring tears to my eyes because I miss the people associated with those memories ever so much. The holiday season is stressful enough and there are times when the pressures placed on us can be overwhelming. We should not feel any shame for experiencing sadness or grief this season or any season.

For followers of Jesus, we are celebrating a season when the creator of the world made a choice to come and experience human life in the midst of other humans. In the midst of humans who get it wrong sometimes, humans who get tired and hungry, in a human body with the capacity to feel all the feelings. If we restrict the love of God to people who agree with us, or to people who look like us, or to people who are nothing but jolly and joyful, we’re doing it wrong.

This week, Wednesday will bring the winter solstice. A group of local congregations in the area will mark this occasion with a special service, The Blessing of the Longest Night. When the darkness of the night is longest, these communities plan to gather. In this gathering there will be Scriptures and poetry shared, prayers offered, an opportunity to light candles in memory of loved ones and in prayer for all. There will be quiet music and opportunities for reflection. It is a time set aside especially for those who may be struggling this season, for any reason at all. This time is set aside in the hopes that those who are seeking connection with the divine may be able to gather and feel a little less alone.

This year, the service will be hosted at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3730 N. Center St. in Hickory at 7 p.m. It will also be livestreamed for those who may choose to worship online at npchickory.online.church. The congregations and communities of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Peace United Church of Christ, The Olive Branch Ministry and Northminster Presbyterian Church look forward to the opportunity to share space, worship and prayer together on Wednesday, Dec. 21. All are welcome to join us in the space we hold in the darkness and the light we share with one another, a light of hope and promise, a light of community and even a light of joy.