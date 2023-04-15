“Ted Lasso” is a popular television program. Its premise is an American who has coached American college football is hired to move to the United Kingdom and coach a soccer team fighting for a spot in the Premier League.

In one particular episode, the title character and coach, Ted, is found in a local pub, playing darts. When challenged to a game with a weighty bet, Ted accepts and the game is played. At the end of multiple rounds, the score is tied and Ted needs to get a particular score to win, a dart very close to a bullseye. Ted and his darts opponent exchange some pleasantries and Ted shares a great story.

“Guys have underestimated me my entire life. And for years, I never understood why. It used to really bother me. But then one day, I was driving my little boy to school and I saw this quote from Walt Whitman painted on the wall and it said, ‘Be curious. Not judgmental.’ I like that.”

Ted goes on to talk about how being curious often includes asking questions. When we think about judgment, it’s rare that our judgment comes in the form of a question, other than a rhetorical one. “How could someone think like that?”

One of Jesus’ followers, a disciple and friend named Thomas, is curious. He asks meaningful questions. When the resurrected Jesus appears in the upper room after Thomas was present at his death a few days earlier, Thomas struggles to believe the stories he is hearing and the resurrected Jesus standing in front of him. So, he asks some questions. So often, preachers and teachers will label this curious man “Doubting Thomas.” The poor guy asks a few questions and is flagged as someone poor in faith for all time. Many interpret the scriptures from the Gospel of John that tell us about Thomas as though we are to avoid being like Thomas.

Never doubt. Don’t ask questions. Thomas is judged and judged rather harshly. For asking some questions, for attempting to wrap his mind around something he was struggling to understand. At an earlier point in his earthly ministry, Jesus taught that those who embraced child-like faith would be blessed. What is something children are great at doing? Asking questions! Children wonder, they have fabulous imaginations and ask incredible questions. And while age may classify many of us as adults, there’s nothing stopping us from being children at heart and embracing child-like faith.

Anytime there is a resistance to asking questions, I get a little nervous. Faith that doesn’t have room for questions isn’t a strong faith. Repeating stories and platitudes isn’t faith. It’s an exercise in memorization. If we never let ourselves wonder and ask questions, how do we strengthen our faith and our beliefs? If we crumble at the mere suggestion that something else could also be true or real, if we close ourselves off to asking any kind of question, how solid are the foundations of our faith and beliefs?

What could our communities be like if we were to be quicker to ask questions rather than jumping to judgment? What could be possible if we engaged in conversations, if we wondered together, if we exercised our imaginations? If we asked more questions we might learn something. We might start to form relationships.

We might gain some understanding about someone we previously would have judged. We might learn that more than one thing can be true, and still embrace our faith and beliefs with wonder and imagination. What a beautiful potential for our community, if we were to set aside judgment for curiosity. Be curious. Not judgmental.