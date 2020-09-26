 Skip to main content
'Services Under the Sails' planned
'Services Under the Sails' planned

The second of two joint pastoral appreciation services will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on Union Square in downtown Hickory. The first service, a portion of which is pictured here, was held Sept. 13.

HICKORY — The second of two joint pastoral appreciation services will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on Union Square in downtown Hickory. The first service was held Sept. 13.

"Services Under the Sails" celebrate a combined total of more than 50 years in service. The services are hosted by Morning Star First Baptist Church, the Rev. David E. Roberts II; and Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Marcus T. Williams Sr.

Participants are invited to wear white ensembles to symbolize unity. They should bring tents, lawn chairs and masks. Parking is available for those who wish to remain in their cars.

