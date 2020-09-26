'Services Under the Sails' planned

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — The second of two joint pastoral appreciation services will be presented at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, on Union Square in downtown Hickory. The first service was held Sept. 13.

"Services Under the Sails" celebrate a combined total of more than 50 years in service. The services are hosted by Morning Star First Baptist Church, the Rev. David E. Roberts II; and Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Marcus T. Williams Sr.

Participants are invited to wear white ensembles to symbolize unity. They should bring tents, lawn chairs and masks. Parking is available for those who wish to remain in their cars.