What am I doing here? It is a question I find myself asking more as I get older. I go get something in another room, get to the other room and ask myself, what am I doing here? Even when this harmless scenario occurs, it causes confusion and frustration. But when we don’t know, forget, or ignore our purpose as individuals, the fear, confusion, and anxiety has real-world consequences.

As I stated in the article last week, our purpose as humans is to glorify God and enjoy him forever. Since we were made by God to fulfill his plans, our value is derived from him, not from anything of this world. The Bible is clear that we are not our own. Psalms 100:3 says, “Know ye that the Lord is God; it is he that made us and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.”

It is when we as humans fail to acknowledge whose we are and why we are here, that we bow down to self. Bowing down to ourselves can show up in many ways. One way is through the relentless pursuit for the acceptance of others. This occurs when we attempt to behave and look exactly how people want us too only to find out that no matter how hard we try it is never enough. Another way we bow down to ourselves is by pleasing ourselves, so we do what we want yet still feel depressed and unfulfilled. A third way we bow down to ourselves is by basing our value on the goals we accomplish. However, even after accomplishing them there is a sense of unfulfillment. Each of these attempts has resulted in a world filled with violence, anxiety, mistrust, depression, and hatred.

The truth is we weren’t made to worship each other or ourselves but to worship and glorify God. It is recorded in John 17:1 that even Jesus, who was God in a human body when he prayed just before he was crucified, said, “Father the time has come; glorify thy Son, that thy Son may Glorify thee.” If Jesus incarnate was seeking to glorify God the Father, surely it should be that same desire that consumes us.

Christ’s purpose was to suffer in our place. He came to live a perfect life, which none of us can do “for all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” (Romans 3:23) He would then die on the cross as our substitute, “for the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23) and rise on the third day. To fulfill his purpose, He would be beaten, betrayed and forsaken. The Bible says in Hebrews 12:2 that “Jesus for the joy that was set before him endured the cross despising the shame and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” In other words, he is now glorified with God because he fulfilled his purpose as a human to glorify God. We have allowed sin to rob us of our purpose, yet it is through trust in Christ and his finished work on the cross that our purpose can be reclaimed. Glorify his name and fulfill your purpose by submitting to him as your savior. It is through Jesus, and only Jesus, that you will find meaning and satisfaction in both the joys and pains of life.