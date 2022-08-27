School of life tip 4: Do

Well, HDR family, it is now officially time for most of us to return to school. We are ready! Throughout this series, we have planned, studied, and taught, and now let’s DO! James 1:22 commands us: “But be ye doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.”

What does that look like at each step?

DO plan what’s next. Devotional Obligation. Daily Organization. Destress Objectively.

DO study constantly. Dayspring Obeisance. Daily Observation. Drive On.

DO teach at all times. Desire Oversight. Direct Opportunities. Determine Orchestration. Delight Often!

But whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the father through him. (Colossians 3:17)

So, what is on your “to do” list now?

Remember: this is not to stress, but to grow. It’s not to guess, but to know. These are tips we can follow together as one. Also, there is more than one way to “do.” Your way of planning may help someone else, or they may help you. Your way may be especially designed for you and their way for them. Don’t forget to pray as you plan so that God will be glorified and we will see growth.

Here are some quick planning tips. Some prioritize by time, setting deadlines for goals. Others prioritize tasks and check them off as they go. Some plan daily. Others plan weekly, monthly and/or annually. Some even plan the year and then the month before the first day and then the week before the first day and then daily on awakening. Do what works for you and give yourself time to transition if this is not your normal habit.

Again, these tips are not to stress but to grow. Not to guess but to know. What about studying? Some need sound. Others need silence. Some need study partners. Others like to study alone. Some have one type of study habit. Others don’t.

Here are some quick studying tips. Preview. Learn in class. Review. Give yourself three times to see the information prior to testing. Consider writing or typing your notes in color (if the teacher allows). If you have to write a paper, write the outline with the questions you need to answer first so you don’t get so caught up in the research that you don’t answer the questions. Consider writing a story or poem to remember key points.

Lastly, for teaching, this is a collaboration. There are different styles, so meeting with the student, tutor or highest scoring student may help the teacher reach more.

Here are some quick teaching tips. Ask the students what their best learning styles are. Consider creative ways of teaching. Collaborate with other teachers.

But in all things, pray. Whether the goals are spiritual or secular, seek God for guidance. Remember to glorify him in all. Trust him for growth for all in all.

Be blessed this school year, and be blessed in life!