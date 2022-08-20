School of life tip 3: Teach

Hey there, HDR family. And welcome back! We want to check in and check up before we get into our third tip in this series.

Is everything still going according to your prayerful plan? Have you been continuing to study in order to please God? What have you learned during these past couple of weeks, months, years and throughout life? What will you do with all of that knowledge? Keep it to yourself? Store it on a shelf? Wait and wait some more? Or teach?

Well, today we look at the third tip for growing in grace in this school of life (spiritual and secular). Let’s talk about teaching. Matthew 28:19-20 instructs us: 19 “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.”

So many interesting things about teaching. Some lessons are in the formal classroom. Others may be experienced by life itself. Some are based on our own encounters. Other lessons are by watching the examples of others. Now let’s turn that around.

Some of us teach in the classroom. Others share what we have learned from life. Some of us testify of our own experiences. Others use examples based on what we heard and what we saw. But whether we are vocal or silent, we all teach lessons daily. So, what does this have to do with today’s meditation? Think about it.

We planned like the ant at the beginning of this series. And then we studied without sometimes even realizing that’s what we do naturally. And now, we know that we teach unintentionally by word and example, but what are we teaching on purpose? That is the question.

Are we going or are we sitting? Are we teaching all that we can or excluding some from the lessons God is leading us to teach? Do we still offer baptism in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost or do we instead focus on skepticism, pessimism and all other “-isms?”

What are we teaching?

Do we encourage observation or are we too busy taking vacation from life itself? Are we following his commands or consumed by our demands? Do we even teach that he is with us or have we forgotten it’s not “just us?” And have we taught that God is present always or do we try to take his place some days?

What are we teaching?

As God is taking us through this series, one thing I have planned, I have studied and I now teach is that it starts with me. What can I plan to teach that will glorify God? What am I studying to glorify God? What am I teaching to glorify God?

What are we teaching?