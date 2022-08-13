School of life tip 2: Study

OK. So, life has changed since last week as the seasons transition. Not only did you learn the lessons but now you are applying them! Self-control … check! Motivation … check! Preparedness … check! Resourcefulness … check! Hard work … double check! Good stewardship of time … too many checks to count! Congratulations!

But what do we do with the plan? How do we proceed? Where do we go from here? How do we go from here? The answer is obvious. Study! Study and study some more!

II Timothy 2:15 advises, “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” Study to plan. Plan to study. Study the plan. Plan the study. You get it!

As we head toward the goal of godly wisdom with studying as part of the plan, we show an improvement so we can be approved by him. Studying leads to the dismissal of shame. Studying leads to the right application of the Word. The right application of truth. So let’s study this idea of studying together.

Here we go. What is the first thing you study in the morning? Is it your face? Is it the clock? Is it the toothbrush or what you are going to have for breakfast? Here you thought studying was such a tough task, yet we do it naturally every day without realizing it. Now, let’s tighten up intentional studying. First, with the Word and then with life in general.

The Word says that if we seek God first and his kingdom of righteousness, all of these things will be added in Matthew 6:33. So let’s put him first in our day, in our plan, in our studying and then get ready to soar in life! Did you know you can even pray before studying for worldly wisdom?

Pray before, during and even after you study.

Once we have focused on God and increasing understanding, the dismissal of shame comes in multiple parts. Now, we know what we are talking about. More importantly, our focus is no longer competition but pleasing God who will position us in the status he has for us. We are humbled in learning what we don’t know and realize we all have something to learn. I know something you don’t know and you know something I don’t know. We know and grow together so that God will be pleased.

Focus on pleasing God before, during and even after you study.

Finally, we arrive at truth, and we know what truth leads to, right? You got it … You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free! With truth, the Word is rightly divided — not modified or misapplied, but set to glorify God in all things!

Let truth be your guide in studying. Even in honesty with lessons that have to be relearned.

So, focus. Pray. Be honest. Grow! Study. Be approved. Dismiss shame. Study. All for the glory of God!