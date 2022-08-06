School of life tip 1: Plan

Wow! Just that fast, the summer is almost over and it is time to prepare for school. I know. I know. For some, this is a “yay” moment. You will get to see classmates and friends you have not seen during the summer. For others it will be an “ugh” moment. Homework. Tests. More homework. Tests. Fun? What’s the plan?

We are glad you asked. Let’s turn our attention to one of the oldest teachers in the world. (This is not to tease or joke). Sometimes you see this teacher in the classroom and sometimes you don’t. Sometimes, when it rains a lot, this teacher may even visit you at home and then we try to get this teacher to leave as soon as possible. You never know where you are going to see this teacher.

Have you guessed it yet? This teacher is mentioned in the Bible in Proverbs 6:6 and gives great advice on preparing for whatever comes next.

This teacher is not life experience (as some guessed). This teacher is not “Father Time” nor is it “Mother Nature” as others have hoped. This teacher is Professor Ant. That’s right! The ant is introduced in scripture as an exemplary teacher. Let’s look a little closer at this lesson.

Proverb 6:6-11 (NIV) reads, “6 Go to the ant, you sluggard; consider its ways and be wise! 7 It has no commander, no overseer or ruler, 8 yet it stores its provisions in summer and gathers its food at harvest. 9 How long will you lie there, you sluggard? When will you get up from your sleep? 10 A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to rest — 11 and poverty will come on you like a thief and scarcity like an armed man.”

Notice that the writer of this proverb is not yelling at a slug, but a sluggard — someone who is lazy.

Lesson 1 for the sluggard: Self-control and motivation

Lesson 2 for the sluggard: Preparedness and resourcefulness

Lesson 3 for the sluggard: Hard work and good stewardship of time

Lesson 4: No longer a sluggard … now wise

OK. So self-control and motivation looks like this. Say “no” when you need to say “no” and “yes” to what you need to say “yes” to. No to distraction. Yes to completion. No to destruction. Yes to reinventing. No to self-defeat. Yes to self-care.

What about preparedness and resourcefulness? Look at the lessons early when possible to prepare for the resources you may need later. Consider whether it is the message or the method that is causing a challenge and then use resources or ask resources for resources. Check!

Hard work and good stewardship of time seem out of reach at times but can be accomplished through self-control, motivation, preparedness and resourcefulness. Not only will hard work be completed and rewarded but “smart work” will result. Take time to make time. Sit still (self-control). Write goals (motivation). Schedule timelines or task lists (preparedness). Decide on what will be needed to accomplish goals (resourcefulness).

Wisdom will result founded on the fear of the Lord (Proverbs 9:10). Let this bless you in school. At work. At home. Wherever you are … in life!