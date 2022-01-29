Salvation changes our beliefs, actions

Did he climb that tree like a child who did not want to miss seeing a parade go by? Or was he a person from his youth ridiculed by his peers because he was so short? And then he showed them by collaborating with the hated Romans to collect their taxes, charging more than required and becoming wealthy. He was a guy who knew how to work the angles, to get the advantage by climbing a tree or making a deal with the Romans.

Did he know he was “lost”? That he was out of place? Probably not. But he was one who was looking for something more.

So Jesus walked right up to Zacchaeus in the tree and invited himself to his home. Delighted, he scrambled down; he could hardly believe his good fortune.

We can imagine how Zacchaeus felt. Surprised, honored, a bit flustered. Here he was, a person who was despised by his community, for they whispered about Jesus, “What business does he have getting cozy with this crook?” (Luke 19:7, The Message). Everyone knew what it meant that a man of God, a remarkable rabbi, had invited himself to fellowship in the home of such an outcast. Jesus was conferring something quite remarkable on him, that Zacchaeus in and of himself could not attain. A status of respectability. But even more, the reality of knowing where he belonged and who he really was.