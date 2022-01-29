Salvation changes our beliefs, actions

I can remember being confronted on the street or in an elevator by someone, a stranger, who asked me outright, “Are you saved?”
Even though I have been a professing Christian for many years and an ordained clergyperson for much of my adult life, the question and confrontation leaves me a bit uncomfortable. But didn’t Jesus say, “For the Son of Man (referring to himself) came to seek and save those who are lost.” (Luke 19:10, NLT)
This theological concept of salvation or “saving” may seem archaic and even to some outright oppressive in our modern era of pluralism and advocating tolerance of all different ways of thinking and living. Who is to say someone needs to “be saved?” But by looking at the context of when Jesus said this, hopefully we can better see what he is talking about.
In the town of Jericho as Jesus was passing through on his way to Jerusalem with a crowd of people with him, there lived a man, Zacchaeus, a short guy who was a chief tax collector for the Roman oppressors. He desperately wanted to see Jesus. So he ran ahead and climbed the sycamore tree so he could see over the crowd.
We don’t have full knowledge of why he was desperate to see Jesus, but obviously he knew him by reputation as one who was a profound teacher and miracle healer. But the rest of the story tells us that everyone would agree that he was one of the “lost.”
Did he climb that tree like a child who did not want to miss seeing a parade go by? Or was he a person from his youth ridiculed by his peers because he was so short? And then he showed them by collaborating with the hated Romans to collect their taxes, charging more than required and becoming wealthy. He was a guy who knew how to work the angles, to get the advantage by climbing a tree or making a deal with the Romans.
Did he know he was “lost”? That he was out of place? Probably not. But he was one who was looking for something more.
So Jesus walked right up to Zacchaeus in the tree and invited himself to his home. Delighted, he scrambled down; he could hardly believe his good fortune.
We can imagine how Zacchaeus felt. Surprised, honored, a bit flustered. Here he was, a person who was despised by his community, for they whispered about Jesus, “What business does he have getting cozy with this crook?” (Luke 19:7, The Message). Everyone knew what it meant that a man of God, a remarkable rabbi, had invited himself to fellowship in the home of such an outcast. Jesus was conferring something quite remarkable on him, that Zacchaeus in and of himself could not attain. A status of respectability. But even more, the reality of knowing where he belonged and who he really was.
And something remarkable happened in that time Jesus spent with Zacchaeus in his home. We have no record of what was said or even if they ate together or if Jesus spent the night. All we know is Zacchaeus proclaimed he was a changed man. He would give half his wealth to the poor, and if he had cheated anyone, he would pay them four times as much.
Did Zacchaeus stop collecting taxes for the Romans? We don’t know. All we know is what Jesus said in response to Zacchaeus’ proclamation: “salvation has come to this household.” Zacchaeus was now part of God’s chosen family. He was “lost” and now had been “found.” Then Jesus said, “For the Son of Man came to seek and save those who are lost.”
This encounter with this man Zacchaeus tells us that salvation is encountering God in a way that changes us from believing and acting in a way that is contrary to who God made us to be. It happened one day while Zacchaeus was in the business of collecting taxes, and he learned that even he belongs in God’s family. Jesus wants this to happen to all of us in the ordinary days of living our lives today.