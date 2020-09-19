Rotary Club of Catawba Valley honors service

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley recently presented awards for public service to Dr. J.W. Inscoe, veterinarian, and Summer Jenkins, executive director of The Corner Table in Newton.
The Jack G. McCaskill award was created to honor the late McCaskill, a member who was very active in Rotary, both locally and regionally, and in the community and epitomized the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” The award is meant to recognize individuals demonstrating a similar dedication to service in Catawba County. In the past the club has honored one individual, but this year has chosen to honor two.
Inscoe is a veterinarian who has operated a practice in Newton since the 1960s and at 83 continues to practice. After shutting down his practice during the initial COVID outbreak, he felt a duty to return to operation in some capacity because he knew that people needed his affordable and sensible services and skills, which might not be available to them to maintain the health of their families’ pets.
Inscoe has also been a member of the “Chain Gang” at Newton-Conover football games since the early 1970s and received a RED BLAZER award from Newton-Conover School District in 2017, recognizing those who “have committed themselves to the Newton-Conover City School System.” He is an active member and leader at First Presbyterian Church in Newton and a member of the NC State Wolfpack Club, and a season football ticket holder in 1965, attending every home football game for decades.
Jenkins was hired as the first paid executive director of The Corner Table in 2013 when their board of directors decided the job had become too much to ask of a volunteer. Jenkins leads operations, coordinates volunteers, does fundraising, and solicits donations of food and money that help feed those in need.
In addition, The Corner Table has taken on stewardship of The Backpack Program that provides food for needy children in Catawba County schools to take home for weekends and holidays. Estimates are that as many as 50% of the children in Catawba County schools are in need of support. Previously this program was not allowed to independently fund raise since it was under the aegis of the Catawba County School System. By moving out from under that umbrella, the program is now able to have its own fundraising effort with Jenkins' leadership. She is a 2006 graduate of Bandys High School and a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University with a degree in marketing.
The Rotary Club of Catawba Valley meets on Thursday mornings at 7 a.m. During the COVID outbreak the club is meeting in improvised facilities, currently the picnic shelter at Beth Eden Lutheran Church in Newton, and online. Catawba Valley Rotary Club has multiple programs to serve the local community and sponsors the annual Hickory Charity Chase Half Marathon that raises funds for over a dozen charities in Catawba County.
