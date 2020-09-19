Rotary Club of Catawba Valley honors service

Jenkins was hired as the first paid executive director of The Corner Table in 2013 when their board of directors decided the job had become too much to ask of a volunteer. Jenkins leads operations, coordinates volunteers, does fundraising, and solicits donations of food and money that help feed those in need.

In addition, The Corner Table has taken on stewardship of The Backpack Program that provides food for needy children in Catawba County schools to take home for weekends and holidays. Estimates are that as many as 50% of the children in Catawba County schools are in need of support. Previously this program was not allowed to independently fund raise since it was under the aegis of the Catawba County School System. By moving out from under that umbrella, the program is now able to have its own fundraising effort with Jenkins' leadership. She is a 2006 graduate of Bandys High School and a 2010 graduate of Western Carolina University with a degree in marketing.