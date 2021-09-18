Righteousness and driving to Newton

What road goes from Hickory to Conover? There are at least three: U.S. 70, Interstate 40 and Tate Boulevard. All are multi-lane highways. Now, what road goes from Hickory to Newton? There isn’t one. By my count, to take the shortest route, you have to take at least four roads to travel between Catawba County’s largest city and its county seat. Something similar is true when it comes to driving to Asheville or Winston-Salem versus Charlotte.
The reason is something called historical determinism. That’s an impressive way of saying that once people repeat doing something a certain way, they continue to do so unless something or someone redirects them. Most people from Newton and Hickory have had little need to go to the other city in their regular course of business. Long ago, Newton people shopped in Charlotte or took the train to Hickory. Newton offered little that most Hickory people needed, with the exception of taking care of things at the courthouse. Hickory people were much less likely to go to Charlotte before the development of highways.
The same is true for how we understand our spirituality. We develop well-worn paths while other aspects of obedience are wrongfully ignored. For instance, when have you ever heard a sermon on righteousness or Jesus’ warning that our righteousness must surpass that of the Scribes and Pharisees or we will not enter the kingdom of God? (Matthew 5:20) American Christians have long struggled with the idea of righteousness because it does not fit our sense of individualism and our culturally-dominant sense that Christians who are serious about improving their community or region are worldly or compromised.
The Hebrew word for righteousness, tzedek, means that we are to fulfill the duty God places on us toward others. It is conduct that imitates God, who does for us through Christ and the Holy Spirit what we could never do alone. The parable of the good Samaritan lays out our duty toward our neighbor explicitly, but it does not mean only that we should restore those who are injured or deprived. Psalm 112 presents a wonderful analysis of how a righteous God blesses his righteous follower and uses the follower’s righteousness to bless others. In John 7:37-39, Jesus describes this dynamic as being like living water flowing from him through his people into others’ lives.
The Bible calls us to intervene in redirecting an otherwise largely impersonal current. Traditionally, Judaism held that there are 613 positive acts or mitsvot that an observant Jew should practice. For the Bible, righteousness is a lifestyle, a conscious orientation, and is much more than just being kind while one lives a typical life or even attending church, Bible studies or Wednesday night activities. The Pharisees were also great at religious practice.
To the degree that you are able, righteousness is moving beyond your usual crew and your unencumbered typical path. What might that look like in Hickory? It would mean that Christians would be thinking and acting in a way that sought to make our community more just and blessed. I’m not saying that does not happen. It certainly does, but I don’t think we tend to think and act this way. Jesus says we should, and if we aren’t, we may not spend forever with him.
