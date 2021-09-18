Righteousness and driving to Newton

The Hebrew word for righteousness, tzedek, means that we are to fulfill the duty God places on us toward others. It is conduct that imitates God, who does for us through Christ and the Holy Spirit what we could never do alone. The parable of the good Samaritan lays out our duty toward our neighbor explicitly, but it does not mean only that we should restore those who are injured or deprived. Psalm 112 presents a wonderful analysis of how a righteous God blesses his righteous follower and uses the follower’s righteousness to bless others. In John 7:37-39, Jesus describes this dynamic as being like living water flowing from him through his people into others’ lives.

The Bible calls us to intervene in redirecting an otherwise largely impersonal current. Traditionally, Judaism held that there are 613 positive acts or mitsvot that an observant Jew should practice. For the Bible, righteousness is a lifestyle, a conscious orientation, and is much more than just being kind while one lives a typical life or even attending church, Bible studies or Wednesday night activities. The Pharisees were also great at religious practice.

To the degree that you are able, righteousness is moving beyond your usual crew and your unencumbered typical path. What might that look like in Hickory? It would mean that Christians would be thinking and acting in a way that sought to make our community more just and blessed. I’m not saying that does not happen. It certainly does, but I don’t think we tend to think and act this way. Jesus says we should, and if we aren’t, we may not spend forever with him.

Chris Simmons is part of the pastoral care team at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.