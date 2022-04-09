Resurrection: Our impossible anchor

At 28, the novelist John Updike cut to the bottom line of the Resurrection. Updike would fear death throughout his life. His sober awareness of it surely led him to write “Make no mistake, if he rose at all, it was as his body; If the cells’ dissolution did not reverse, the molecules reknit, the amino acids rekindle, the Church will fall.”

Updike realized that the Resurrection’s scandal, that a human could rise from the dead, must be true or the faith should be abandoned. He would have none of making it metaphor or redefining it to become less of a stumbling block. He seems to have believed that he could only be saved from eternal death by a Savior who had defeated it himself. At 76, as he approached its threshold, Updike asked his wife, “Are you ready for the leap?”

It’s easy for the reality of the scandal to lose its punch in our gospel-saturated, yet post-Christian culture, especially in western North Carolina where many of us watched Billy Graham relentlessly invoke the Crucifixion during crusades from just about everywhere. We should sternly resist our own casualness with it in an age when many wrongly treat it as folklore. The Crucifixion was exactly the opposite. The Romans opposed Christianity so strongly partly because early Christians, much like Updike, were so focused on reality itself.

Early Christianity declared war on paganism, superstition and mythology claiming that bodies are very real, that God created and sustains them and that the Roman pantheon of whimsical gods was nonsense. Christianity was the realist, scientific outlook of its time. As a result, when Paul, Peter and the rest declared the scandal of the Crucifixion, they embraced a logic that defied normal human experience. The reality of an impossibility was the basis of their faith.

We live in an age of reality denial. A time when social media is filled with impossible claims and far-fetched notions are embraced by those who would die to defend them. In our digital age virtually anything can be represented falsely in a way that it almost indiscernible. Or as Vaclav Havel once said, “everything is possible but nothing is true.”

You may have heard of the persecution of the first century church, but few of us understand how deeply those believers embraced the Resurrection. The best histories stress that many Christians were eager to be martyred, often putting authorities in predicaments where they had no choice but to send them home. They were wildly impatient to shed this body and leave because of their certainty that the One who conquered death would make them truly alive beyond the grave for the first time.

I hope the irony of this reality is not lost on us. Those believers embraced reality so profoundly because the scandal of the Cross was their guarantee. It led them not to value this life as of ultimate importance or even as ultimately real compared to the spiritual reality that undergirds and will one day supersede it. In our time when so little seems certain, the Resurrection is an anchor that can moor us no matter how strong the current.

