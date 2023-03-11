If someone apologizes to you, how do you know that they are sincere? Is it the way they say it or the way they do it? Or is it both?

When you apologize to someone else, how do they know you are sincere? Is it the tone of your voice or the timing of the act?

If someone never says they are sorry, but they try not to do it again, do you assume they are sorry or not?

If you never say you are sorry, but you change your behaviors, do you expect others to know you are sorry or not?

If someone says they are sorry but continues to do the very thing they apologize for, do you believe them?

If you say you are sorry but continue to do the very thing that you apologized for, do you expect others to believe you?

Repentance. What is it? Repentance is what protects from perishing. It is bidirectional according to scripture — turning away from sin and turning toward God. It is internal and external — examining our inner self to present an internal and eventual external change.

It’s interesting. When we consider how others treat us, we get riled up. I am pretty sure that when we answered the questions in our mind’s heart of when someone does something to us, we thought of different people who apologized to us and either were or were not sincere according to our evaluation.

We probably thought of fewer examples of us “having to” apologize to others, but let’s take a moment to learn this spiritual and universal lesson. When we apologize to God, is it sincere? Do we come with tears in agony, apologetic to God for whatever we did wrong? Even if we are not emotional, do we at least apologize? Or do we justify and criticize and close our eyes to what we have done wrong?

When we apologize to God, is the sincerity evidenced by a change in our ways even to the point of admitting when it is hard to change and that we need God’s help? Or do we mesmerize and take our time and try to sing a gospel song?

When we look at what the Bible teaches us and admonishes us to do concerning repentance, it is clear that this is required in order to maintain a relationship with our father. Isaiah prophesies about it in Isaiah 55:6-7. The need to seek. To call on God while he is near. The need for the wicked to forsake wrongdoing and the unrighteous to change thought patterns. The need to return to the Lord. In order to receive the compassion of God and his abundant pardon.

The New Testament echoes that same reconciling process. I John 1:9 takes us through similar steps. Confession of sins reveals and unleashes the faithfulness and justness of God and rewards forgiveness of sins and allows us to enter into the cleansing process from all unrighteousness.

As we look at one another and consider how others treat us, let us now look to God and consider what we say and what we do to and with him directly and what we say and what we do to and with him by how we treat one another. The time for repentance is now such that the love God has promised will once more speak and even restore that which has been lost.