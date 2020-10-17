Remember: You've got this

Recently, I have been reflecting on the state of the world. I preached a recent sermon to the congregation where I am blessed to serve as pastor and reminded them that there are so many reasons to be tired.
Truly, most of us are exhausted. Perhaps we are exhausted by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual meetings, online school and remote work, countless hours of time spent behind screens, the ways concern and care for one another have cut off opportunities for fellowship and gathering, have rearranged schedules and priorities and given each and every one of us new definitions for things like patience and planning.
Perhaps we are exhausted by the pandemic of racism, the ways in which the treatment of our siblings in God’s family who are black or brown or indigenous people or any other person of color are treated, the oppression faced by those who are not white, and the tragedies that continue to propagate our news cycles. We may be exhausted by the political climate, the polarizing of views, the ways in which we see anyone who disagrees with us as an enemy.
Certainly there are countless other reasons that could be listed to explain our exhaustion.
Yet, with the immeasurable list of reasons to be tired, there is an equally immeasurable capacity for hope. The strength of the human spirit is inspiring. The creativity that has flowed from these months of challenge is as beautiful as the colors of the leaves in our midst.
Those of us who consider ourselves people of the book can read in our sacred texts of our Creator’s care for us, the ways in which we bear the image of our Creator and belong to our Creator. The Psalmist writes that we are beautifully, wonderfully crafted with an intricate design, prophets tell of God’s promises to us to keep us safe and whole and to give us a future and a hope.
Here is what I think is most important for us to hear: we are enough. You are enough. What we are facing is hard, and we are strong. We are strengthened by the love of our community and the love of the God whose image we bear. We will have bad days and tough days, and sometimes it may seem that there is no reason for them. It is okay to have bad days. Even on our worst days, we are still beautifully and wonderfully made. You are doing a great job. You’ve got this. This challenge, this day, this adventure — you are capable, you are strong and smart and fabulous. Do not forget that.
Know that your capacity to endure can only be matched by the capacity of love to be shared. Love is not a finite resource. There is more than enough love, abundant love, we might say, and radical hospitality. So, with plenty of reasons to be tired, may you rest in the peace of knowing that you are loved, that you are enough, and that you belong. May this be so.
The Rev. Jill V. Isola is pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!