Remember: You've got this

Those of us who consider ourselves people of the book can read in our sacred texts of our Creator’s care for us, the ways in which we bear the image of our Creator and belong to our Creator. The Psalmist writes that we are beautifully, wonderfully crafted with an intricate design, prophets tell of God’s promises to us to keep us safe and whole and to give us a future and a hope.

Here is what I think is most important for us to hear: we are enough. You are enough. What we are facing is hard, and we are strong. We are strengthened by the love of our community and the love of the God whose image we bear. We will have bad days and tough days, and sometimes it may seem that there is no reason for them. It is okay to have bad days. Even on our worst days, we are still beautifully and wonderfully made. You are doing a great job. You’ve got this. This challenge, this day, this adventure — you are capable, you are strong and smart and fabulous. Do not forget that.

Know that your capacity to endure can only be matched by the capacity of love to be shared. Love is not a finite resource. There is more than enough love, abundant love, we might say, and radical hospitality. So, with plenty of reasons to be tired, may you rest in the peace of knowing that you are loved, that you are enough, and that you belong. May this be so.

The Rev. Jill V. Isola is pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory.