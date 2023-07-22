“Jesus said, ‘but this happened so that the works of God might be displayed in him.’” John 9:3

One day Jesus went to the temple in Jerusalem to celebrate the Fest of Tabernacles. This special Jewish pilgrimage brought many people together in remembrance of God’s provisions to their ancestors trekking through the wilderness.

As they left the festivities, Jesus and his disciples came upon a blind man. This encounter prompted his disciples to ask Jesus a deep theological question. It was a quandary many people of that day contended with and, in some ways, we are still grappling with this theme in our modern age.

Even today some people think of personal maladies or enormous catastrophes as a result of someone’s bad choices. Some would say it is logical to connect the dots in this manner. For example, if a person chooses to drink alcohol in excess, more than likely they will develop several illnesses.

True to the common thinking of their day, Jesus’ disciples asked if the blind man’s predicament was the result of his own bad choices or if it was due to his parents’ sinfulness. In their view, this man’s illness was directly connected to some personal fault; either past or present.

As strange as that question may sound to us today, the response from Jesus may be even more startling. Jesus seems to indicate that there is a deeper significance to our temporal circumstances. One that puts God squarely in control of all matters in the universe.

The disciples were trying to pin the blame for this man’s blindness on an earthly person. Jesus pointed the finger higher. Jesus seems to codify all human conditions to a higher plane. Yet, could it be that God is so crass as to permit a man to be blind from birth for some higher purpose?

This notion may conflict with your image of a kind and compassionate God. And what I would propose here is that we revisit our concepts of compassion and kindness. For if we think the purpose of God is to eliminate all suffering or to make all our disabilities disappear, the mere reality of life would confound us even more.

Could I pose the question, if it is more kind to have a man be born blind or to have him receive sight through a glorious miracle. Could I even dare to ask if compassion is not shown more prevalent in the gifting of sight after a prolonged absence or simply at birth? (Answers which only God is able to dispense.)

Jesus seemed to detail how the purpose of God is to bring glory to himself in all things. If his purpose would be better completed in a man being born blind only to later receive sight, thus it would be.

Tim Keller puts it this way: “God always gives you what you would have asked for if you knew everything that he knows.” If we could see the better outcomes that God sees, we would agree with all he does.

As the theological debate with his disciples reached an impasse, Jesus did heal the man. And he walked home unaided for the first time.