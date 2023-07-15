“When Jesus looked up and saw a great crowd coming toward Him, he said to Philip, ‘Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?”’ John 6:5

Once Jesus started to perform a few miracles, his popularity increased. People would come to find him wherever he was to hear his teachings. And also … to see what new sign he would perform that day. Even if Jesus went from the seaside to the mountainside, the crowds followed him wherever he’d go.

These kinds of opportunities would be welcomed by anyone who had grand aspirations. The more people came out would mean that more people could hear his teachings and more would possibly believe his message. But larger crowds also present different challenges. And this would be the case when one day more than 5,000 people showed up to hear Jesus speak.

When Jesus saw the great crowed coming toward him, he turns to one of his disciples who hailed from a nearby town, Bethsaida. The question Jesus posed seems simply a matter of logistics: where can we find enough food to feed such a multitude?

We can see in Philip’s response that clearly Jesus could not have been asking just a simple question. Never mind where could such a mass feeding take place … who is going to pay for all this food? (According to his own calculations, it would take more than a half year’s salary to supply the need of so many people.)

So, why would Jesus ask such an odd question that neither helps define the problem nor addresses the real impossibility of the task? And, given the gospel writer’s insight, today some would feel more inclined to see this questioning as Jesus being dishonest.

Yet, consider what W.B. Yates once said: “Education is not the filling of a pot but the lighting of a fire.” Most professionals in the field of education would agree that the best tools for teaching are questions. Training is not just stoically imparting knowledge, as one who blindly dispenses seeds, but carefully opening the listener’s mind towards the journey of discovery.

God is omniscient and needs not to seek for answers. God is omnipotent and needs not to secure resources. Jesus was not looking to Philip for answers but asking him to search for a deeper meaning in that predicament.

Every day we each encounter situations that are beyond our capacities. Some may be just as impossible as feeding thousands of people with five small loaves and two small fishes. From our vantage point, many of our problems could easily fall into this category.

That day, Jesus was asking Philip to think outside of the “lunch box.” God is not limited by anything or anyone. No task is too small or too large for his prowess. Interestingly, the only thing that does short-circuit a miracle is our lack of faith. We are the ones who close our eyes to the limitless possibilities and thus make the right outcome impossible.

On the day that such a multitude come to see Jesus, because of the faith of the few, a bountiful meal was served. And when it was completed, everyone had had their fill and there still were 12 baskets of leftovers.