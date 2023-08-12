Why are you?

Ephesians 3:20-21

Why are you? Does anyone else read this question and feel like it is incomplete or written incorrectly? Like an ellipsis (or dot-dot-dot) should follow? But when this question is changed into a statement, it may clear things up a bit to begin the conversation. If the title were changed to “Why you are,” would that not provoke further thought and perhaps make it easier to explain? Let’s go even further and make it personal with a focus on “why I am.”

Remember last week? We talked about who we are and whose we are, but “why we are” has not been discussed. Why am I here? Why am I in this place? Why am I doing this? Why am I not doing that? Why. Am. I.

The answer to “why” can vary but always leads to God’s glory because of God’s love. At times it is hard to focus on this. Especially in challenging or uncomfortable or frustrating times. The why. The “why” makes us stronger for him. God is glorified and now able to use us for greater works and to even encourage someone who is where we just were.

The “why” reminds us that we are not God, but we do belong to God. He is our creator and able to fix any problem and answer any question. There is nothing impossible for him and he is intentional. He meant to make you who you are and to bring you through what you are going through in order to honor him and strengthen you and others.

His love is even in your why. When we understand our “why,” the love of God becomes more evident, especially when he carries us through the hard times and we make it to the other side of the challenge to victory. Think of what God has brought you through. Remember when it seemed impossible, and now that experience seemed to be a cinch? Remember when you prayed for someone else and their impossible “why” transformed into a testimony of “how?” That “why” that went from “why me” to “in spite of me?” That “why” that now knows the love of God and is wise enough to go to him for every “why” instead of trying to figure it out on our own.

So, why are you? Because God loves you enough to use you for his glory. Why are you? Because God is able to use his power in you to accomplish more than you might ask or think. His “why” goes beyond our understanding of because. His “why” is so much more than what can be imagined or written or spoken or heard or done or felt or experienced.

Why are you? To give glory to him in the church and in Christ Jesus through all generations forever and ever! Amen! Always remember. Your “why” is not only defined by the “why” of God but also by the “because.”

Be loved. Give glory. Be blessed. Embrace your why.