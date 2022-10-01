Recognize humanity of the homeless

Over 15 years ago I participated in a very robust statewide initiative called “Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness.” It was a powerful group of stakeholders who had great ideas and made ambitious goals to get people off the street and into permanent housing. We all carried ideas back to our community, and many people worked extremely hard to implement them.

Fast forward to the present, and I often ask myself, “What went wrong?” It seems to me that I see more homeless people on the street now than ever before. So much excellent work, but we did not end homelessness.

People are living in tents in the woods all over the Hickory area, including my own neighborhood. Men and women walking around with backpacks have become part of the background scenery, and people pan handling at major intersections looking like walking dead are so common we barely notice their presence. We drive by them as they walk in the rain with no umbrella, and it’s easy to judge them — “Why don’t they get some help? Why don’t they get it together?”

I have come to realize a very painful truth that no matter how hard we work to end homelessness with special services and housing programs, some people will still fall through the cracks and be homeless. At Exodus Homes, we provide 73 beds of faith-based supportive housing for homeless people who are returning to our community from treatment centers and prison, but we turn down more people than we can accept. We are a United Way agency, but we cannot help everyone.

We can serve non-violent, able-bodied people who are willing to work, stay clean from drugs and alcohol, and are mentally stable enough to live in our recovery community. We stay full and often have overflow residents on couches waiting for a bed, but even so, the path to get into Exodus Homes can be a narrow door for many homeless people. Many housing programs operate differently, but most have the same basic criteria for admission as we do, and many homeless people do not qualify.

Many homeless people are too mentally ill and unstable to live in a recovery community with high expectations for their behavior. They use drugs and alcohol to self-medicate their paranoia, schizophrenia, severe bi-polar, severe anxiety, PTSD, or major depression. It is also true that many homeless people are not able bodied and have serious health problems. They are too sick to work, but they don’t have their disability yet, which they need for many kinds of help. Recovery housing programs are not able to support a person for years while they navigate the maze of the disability process. We have not expanded Medicaid for all low-income people, so some people who could live in an assisted living facility don’t qualify.

On top of all these barriers, some homeless people have lost everything but their dog, and they cannot bear to part with the one source of unconditional love they have left. Some are in relationships and housing programs don’t take animals or couples. Losing the one person or animal in their life who makes life worth living keeps many people sleeping under a bridge or in a tent.

Registered sex offenders are excluded in almost every housing program and many wind up in the woods. Marijuana, which is totally legal in 13 states and legal for medical purposes in 37 states, keeps many people homeless because they cannot pass the drug test needed for jobs and the housing programs that could help them.

Organizations like the Hickory Soup Kitchen, Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry, and The Salvation Army provide services that keep homeless people on the street alive, and I don’t know where we would be without them.

So, what do we do? Do we pass them by like a lamp post and just keep going? Do we care that some people are so damaged, so broken, so hard to serve that homelessness will always be with us?

Jesus says in Matthew 26:11, “The poor you will always have with you, but you will not always have me.” When you hear people criticize the number of services we have for homeless people on the street, just remember that you are looking at Jesus. In Matthew 25:35,40, he said, “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, 36 I needed clothes, and you clothed me, I was sick, and you looked after me, I was in prison, and you came to visit me. Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

Sometimes I roll down my window and give a homeless person a dollar in the name of Jesus. Sometimes I carry inexpensive umbrellas in my car and offer one to a homeless person walking in the rain. I always look at them and acknowledge their humanity. I hope you will, too.