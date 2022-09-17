Receive the promise, don't rush it

He is called a “friend of God.” Scripture speaks of Abraham’s great faith in leaving the land of his childhood at the age of 75 in an act of faithfulness to God.

However, Abraham and Sarah missed God by taking matters into their hands. Sarah and Abraham decided to rush God’s plan by human effort, “22 The Scriptures say that Abraham had two sons, one from his slave wife and one from his freeborn wife. 23 The son of the slave wife was born in a human attempt to bring about the fulfillment of God’s promise. But the son of the freeborn wife was born as God’s own fulfillment of his promise.” (Galatians 4: 22-23). This attempt to control, manipulate and push forward their agenda caused deep hurt and division.

I still feel great empathy for Hagar, Sarah’s servant, who was asked to be a surrogate mother for the fulfillment of God’s promise. Hagar quickly was caught in the middle of jealousy with Sarah and Abraham’s conviction that they had rushed God’s plan.

We, too, live like God needs our help in order to fulfill his promises. We lack faith when we engage in spiritual maneuvering. Abraham and Sarah rushed the promise instead of receiving the promise.

Faith is essential for “pleasing God,” yet faith is hard to come by. D.L. Moody, the great evangelist of the 19th Century, wrote, “I prayed for faith, and thought that someday faith would come down and strike me like lightning. But faith did not seem to come. One day I read in the 10th chapter of Romans, ‘Faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.’ I had closed my Bible and prayed for faith. I now opened my Bible and began to study, and faith has been growing ever since.” Faith comes by reading scripture, trusting in God, and as Dallas Willard once said, “Doing the next right thing we know we should do.” You see, God started out in Genesis 12 by telling Abraham he would be the father of many nations. He didn’t need to rush God’s promise, he needed to receive it.

You don’t have to rush God’s promise of unfailing love for you — you just need to receive it: “But I lavish unfailing love for a thousand generations on those who love me and obey my commands.” Exodus 20: 6