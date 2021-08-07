Put our hope in the Lord

If ever there seemed to be a season of waiting, surely, it must be now. We continue to navigate through a time of uncertainty and anxiety. While many of us started to hope and believe that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic was lessening, it is not the case. Many of us continue to wait.

We wait with anxiety. Waiting and wondering what impact germs and disease will have on us: on our physical, mental and emotional health, on our families and social lives, on our jobs and livelihoods, on the economy and our public safety. We wait with hope. We wait to see how different recommendations from public health officials, from doctors and scientists and from our leadership and those we trust will impact our lives. We wait and wonder if we are doing enough ourselves, and if others will do the same.

We wait to make big plans, to consider traveling, to put forth effort into celebrations and rituals that have been on hold for more than a year. We wait, some with hope, some with anxiety, many with a mix of both and plenty more. We wait and we long for things to be different. We wait and we long for God to step in, to take action, to bring us from this wilderness into a promised land and future.