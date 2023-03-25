GET READY Isaiah 40:31

But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.

It’s interesting how challenging this was to write. I prayed. Then I wrote and then I prayed again. And then I waited. The whole scripture changed. I initially thought that this would flow. It’s about getting ready. Something we do naturally every day.

I thought I was being prepared to write this early, for we had gone from lessons on the practice of reflecting, the progress of repentance, and the process of reconciliation. By God’s grace, the other three devotionals had been written. Four scriptures had been chosen to focus on, and we were “ready” to go … but this one. Naturally, the next step is to get ready for the next, right? This last one … not ready!

And so, as usual, God taught me through experience these valuable steps in getting ready.

The first step is praying.

The second is praying and planning.

The third is praying and preparing.

The final step (before actually doing) is praying and waiting.

Praying never stops. The promises never cease. Here we are in this time of “quick, fast and in a hurry” (even if sometimes the quick is slower than the slow), and yet we are being asked to wait. But now comes the “aha” moment. Are you ready for it? Are you sitting down? Have you tuned your ears to hear and focused your eyes to see why our waiting is different …

Because of who we are waiting on and what he has promised! (I almost had to pause to shout while typing!) When we wait on the Lord, it is not in vain. There is renewal of strength. But note something. If you have ever trained for anything or done any exercise in your life, the strength comes from and after the training … the waiting. We don’t “wake up like this.”

Who we are waiting on and what he has promised! (Where is my tambourine?!) We will mount up with wings as eagles. No offense to the robins or the other common birds. But they can’t mount like an eagle can. They can’t soar like an eagle can. And yet we know in order to even achieve certain heights, there is training in the waiting. Speak to the mountain climbers on that.

Who we are waiting on and what he has promised! Ask a marathon runner how much training was done to even run (and then to eventually win) the marathon. The breathing. The stamina training so there is no weariness.

Who we are waiting on and what he has promised! Can I speak to the hikers and the silver sneakers? What started as a few steps can extend to miles after training … and without fainting!

The summary … the point … the blessing … the lesson. Get ready! For who we are waiting on and what he has promised! Pray while planning and preparing and waiting. Wait on him! Get ready!