Practice the discipline of joy

Weeping stays for the night, but joy comes in the morning. – Psalm 30:5

Those who observe the Christian liturgical season of Advent as a time of penitence and preparation have many means of marking the days that lead up to the celebration of the Nativity. In some traditions — especially in the Orthodox Church — Advent is marked with fasting, charity, and prayer. In the Western Church we mark the days with extra services, calendars of daily readings or activities, and the lighting of an Advent wreath.

Typically, Advent wreaths have four candles placed in a circle with one in the middle. Each week sees the lighting of a new candle so that by the end of the season, our homes burn brightly with the light of them all. The middle candle is lit on Christmas. I grew up in a home where all of the candles on the wreath were a deep blue color while the one in the middle was white.

On many wreaths the third candle is pink or rose-colored. The lighter colored candle represents Gaudete — Latin for joy. For some, it might seem redundant for us to set one Sunday aside in Advent to celebrate joy. After all, this is marketed as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Yet, contrary to consumer practice, the season of Advent is more about waiting and preparation than premature celebrations; it is a balance between the “nows” and the “not yets” of life.

We see twinkling lights and holiday cheer all around us now, but the war in Ukraine and all-too-common mass shootings remind us that the peace God promises is not yet prevailing in our world.

We gather with friends and family now but have not yet metabolized the grief that lives in a portion of our hearts.

We have presents neatly wrapped under our trees now, but the gift of God’s kingdom is not yet realized among us.

We pray now for daily bread and safe shelter for the hungry and unhoused, but over-taxed assistance programs remind us that we are not yet providing for all people in our community.

What does it mean to celebrate joy in the midst of the harsh realities of our world?

Joy is elusive but also particular. It is the sort of reality that is best known through personal experience and that is cultivated as a spiritual gift. In their Book of Joy, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the Dalai Lama distinguish deep and enduring joy from fleeting happiness. Joy, they say, subsumes happiness and creates shining contentment and a spiritual radiance born from deep well-being and benevolence.

This is a beautiful reminder that even in the midst of our disappointing and discouraging “now” we can still cultivate a joyous spiritual radiance as we look for signs of God’s love to come among us. Even in the darkest, longest night, we wait for the joyous light of morning.

As we continue to move through this season of long nights and wearied waiting, may we also practice the discipline of joy. And may this joy cause us to shine with contentment for the blessings we have now and to radiate gratitude for the promises yet to come.