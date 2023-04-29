The little sprout in the photo shown is a mini-rose, and I found it as a planter kit on clearance at the store. I knew my kids would have fun planting it and watching it grow, though to be honest, I wasn’t sure if the tiny seed in this tiny planter that I found collecting dust on the clearance rack would actually grow.

As my kids and I were planting the mini-rose seeds, I started thinking about the mustard seed. I’m sure you know the one. The mustard seed that is teeny tiny, and if you have faith even as teeny tiny as that mustard seed, then you can move mountains. It’s a pretty awesome thing that Jesus says in the Gospel of Matthew, and he assures us that if we have faith as small as a mustard seed, then we, too can tell a mountain to move from here to there and it will move. “Nothing will be impossible for you,” he concludes (Matthew 17:20).

To be transparent, I have misunderstood what Jesus meant about the mustard seed and faith many times in my own life. I believed that all I needed was faith the size of a mustard seed, and that by simply having it, mountains would move. This outlook turned my mustard seed faith into a prized possession that I tightly held on to. Rather than planting it and allowing it to take root, and grow outward, I held on to my faith because I doubted the growth process. I wondered: would my mustard seed faith even grow? I was also afraid to give up control over the seed, because that would have meant allowing God to work in my life in an unknown way to me.

My mustard seed faith was just hanging out on a shelf collecting dust, and we all know that a seed without being planted is well, just a seed. Our mustard seed faith is meant to be rooted in the Word of God, nourished by the Holy Spirit, and supported by a community of faith and fellowship. Our faith is meant to grow, to be shared, and it is meant to bear a bounty of fruit!

When I picked up this dusty planter kit on clearance at the store, I wondered if it might be a dud, similar to how I’ve doubted myself and God’s call on my life in the past. I decided to plant it anyway, and I’m glad I did. This sprout reminded me of the many mountains that God has moved in my life and in the lives of others through my teeny tiny mustard seed faith.

Is your mustard seed faith planted or is it sitting idle somewhere collecting dust? Today and always, I invite you to plant your mustard seed faith, and to allow God to transform your life by bringing your faith to a flourishing bloom bearing great fruit. Watch and experience the beauty that unfolds in your life as your faith takes root and grows. Nothing will be impossible for you! And so it is.