Picnic baskets to be part of annual fundraiser

Picnic basket orders must be made in advance by Wednesday, Sept. 23. For online orders visit www.ccmhickory.org; phone orders accepted by calling Nancy Dudley during business hours at 828-323-7902. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org or call 828-322-7902.

Sponsors of the Farm to Fork, Expand the Table are Cornerstone United, Dinner Sponsor; Frye Regional Medical Center, Dessert Sponsor; Lowes Foods, Appetizer Sponsor; and Connie Bools, Outreach Sponsor. Additional sponsorships are available to provide Neighbor Scholarships to assist sharing picnic baskets with neighbors who are successfully participating in ministries offered at GHCCM. Call 828-323-7902 for sponsorship information.

GHCCM is a unique ministry that is wholistic (whole person) and transformational in its approach. The ministry provides aid to its neighbors including assistance with supplemental food, rent, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, and access to pharmaceuticals; NETworX, an intentional community; interagency referrals, SOAR benefits (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access, Recovery); and the Whole Life Center, which journeys with neighbors to take the next step towards changing lives. The goals are to continue expanding and broadening partnership with neighbors in need to create a new lifestyle beyond poverty and to help secure a positive generational change in their families.

The Downtown Hickory Farmers Market provides locally grown produce, meat, fruits and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans. Approximately 40 growers and craftsmen come from Catawba and surrounding counties to participate in the twice-weekly market. The DHFM is open year-round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square. The market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as WIC and senior benefits. The DHFM is open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 330 Main Ave. NW. For detailed information visit www.hickoryfarmersmarket.com