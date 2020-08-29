Picnic baskets to be part of annual fundraiser

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market are hosting the fourth annual Farm to Table fundraiser dinner. In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year GHCCM and DHFM are expanding their community reach by offering chef-inspired and prepared picnic baskets for "take and bake."
The theme for the evening is Farm to Fork, Expand the Table. This unique event is offered for one evening only: Thursday, Oct. 1, with pick-up beginning at 5 p.m. at designated locations. Picnic baskets must be preordered in advance by Sept. 23.
The event will feature local chefs preparing locally grown and raised foods. The chefs are donating their time and talents to create a culinary feast to delight the palate. The local chefs are Rick Doherr, Imagine One Group executive chef and director of hospitality; Rachel Dugger, Notions executive chef; Joey Mansueto, executive chef Catawba Country Club; and Ben Sullivan, sous chef Catawba Country Club.
Each picnic basket serves two people. The cost is $80 per basket. Included is a four-course dinner with appetizer, bread, salad, entrée with multiple sides and a luscious dessert. Add-on options include wine at $20 per bottle. Wine is selected by the president emeritus of the National American Wine Society, Jane Duralia. Beer is $20 per four-pack of cellar curated beers handpicked by brewmeister Stephen Lyerly of Olde Hickory Brewery. Also available is a 50/50 drawing at $10 per ticket. The drawing will occur on Friday, Oct. 2, and the winner will be notified by email or phone.
Picnic basket orders must be made in advance by Wednesday, Sept. 23. For online orders visit www.ccmhickory.org; phone orders accepted by calling Nancy Dudley during business hours at 828-323-7902. For more information, email info@ccmhickory.org or call 828-322-7902.
Sponsors of the Farm to Fork, Expand the Table are Cornerstone United, Dinner Sponsor; Frye Regional Medical Center, Dessert Sponsor; Lowes Foods, Appetizer Sponsor; and Connie Bools, Outreach Sponsor. Additional sponsorships are available to provide Neighbor Scholarships to assist sharing picnic baskets with neighbors who are successfully participating in ministries offered at GHCCM. Call 828-323-7902 for sponsorship information.
GHCCM is a unique ministry that is wholistic (whole person) and transformational in its approach. The ministry provides aid to its neighbors including assistance with supplemental food, rent, utilities, heat, clothing, medical care, and access to pharmaceuticals; NETworX, an intentional community; interagency referrals, SOAR benefits (SSI/SSDI, Outreach, Access, Recovery); and the Whole Life Center, which journeys with neighbors to take the next step towards changing lives. The goals are to continue expanding and broadening partnership with neighbors in need to create a new lifestyle beyond poverty and to help secure a positive generational change in their families.
The Downtown Hickory Farmers Market provides locally grown produce, meat, fruits and flowers as well as baked goods, cheeses, and an array of artisans. Approximately 40 growers and craftsmen come from Catawba and surrounding counties to participate in the twice-weekly market. The DHFM is open year-round on Saturdays and takes place twice weekly from mid-April through October on Union Square. The market accepts SNAP/EBT as well as WIC and senior benefits. The DHFM is open to the public on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is located at 330 Main Ave. NW. For detailed information visit www.hickoryfarmersmarket.com
