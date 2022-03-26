Peace depends on having trust

Peace. What is it? Is it the absence of concern or the absence of worry? Is it running “in spite of” or sitting still? Is it trusting or is it tracing? Or can it be all of the above?

In this wonderful world of acronyms, what can we come up with to describe P-E-A-C-E? Promise or poise for the “p?” Endurance or elevation for the “e?” Awareness or arising for the “a?” Confidence or contentment for the “c?” And what of that last “e?” How about elated or enlarged?

Peace. Does it depend on the vernacular? And if so can we take from the slang meaning where “peace” could mean goodbye and now say “goodbye” to worry and frustration and all that tries to take away our peace? How do we even get to that point?

There is a “keeping” promise about peace in the scripture. In summary, if we keep, he keeps. Peace keeps peace. Or another way to say this is that he keeps when we keep.

There it is so beautifully laid out in Isaiah 26:3, NLT. “You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you!”

What an interesting relationship between trust and peace has been unveiled! If we trust, we don’t worry. Because we trust, we don’t worry. Because we don’t worry, we have peace. That peace that speaks when tears are flowing. That peace that speaks when jaws are clenched. That peace that embraces and encourages. That peace. All because we trust.

That promising peace when we are poised with trust. That enduring peace that elevates us above worry when we trust. That peace that helps us to arise to trust in spite of our awareness. That peace that gives us the confidence to contend for trust. That peace that elates and enlarges trust.

That peace that Horatio Spafford wrote about when he lost his son to scarlet fever and later lost his four daughters in a shipwreck and then penned, “It is Well with my Soul.”

When peace like a river

Attendeth my way

When sorrows like sea billows roll

Whatever my lot

Thou hast taught me to know

It is well

It is well

With my soul

Our prayer is for your soul’s wellness and that the Lord would bless you and keep you and make his face shine on you and be gracious to you. That his face would be turned toward you and that he would give you peace. No matter what storm you are passing through, our prayer is that peace would be still. Trust him. Keep him. Embrace him. And may peace be yours in all.

Virginia F. “Ginny” Wright, M.D., M. Div., is pastor of The Fellowship 1.3.