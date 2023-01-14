O thou who changest not, abide with me.”

Happy Saturday! I hope your new year is off to a great start!

Heraclitus said, “The only constant in life is change.” I think we can all agree that over the past three years we’ve experienced a volatile amount of that. Our lives have been steeped in change. All around us it seems consistency in anything is a lost art. We also know that change is inevitable. However, I would submit that being upended by the things we cannot control is our choice.

One of the practical things that has helped me in regard to this is journaling consistently. It has helped increase my overall self-awareness as well as the awareness of God’s presence in my everyday life. There’s really no right or wrong way to do this. Sometimes I write out prayers, sometimes I record the crazy things that happen during the course of the day. Sometimes I copy scripture word for word, sometimes I just complain. All of these are beneficial.

When I take a look back at the roller coaster recorded in my journal, there is a common thread — an equilibrium begins to appear. As I experience highs and lows, incredible joy and deep sadness, I see the Lord’s hand there in all of it acting as a constant; guiding me, reassuring me, allowing my emotions to present and then softly whispering reminders of truth. He is not affected by the extremes of our erratic emotions, instead he simply encompasses it all and adds his peace if we allow him.

James 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of Light with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.” In a world full of variations and shadows, take comfort this week in the stability of our Lord who is, always has been, and always will be good and kind and holy.

And the best part is, this constant Father longs to pull you in, to sit with you in the change, and provide you with the steadfastness needed not only to run your race until the end, but to run it well with supernatural strength. He provides for us a steadiness that is not available anywhere else. So when the world is spinning out of control, sit in the palm of the Almighty who sees you, knows you, and longs to be your anchor. Let him be your peace in the midst of change.

“Swift to its close ebbs out life’s little day;

Earth’s joys grow dim, its glories pass away.

Change and decay in all around I see.

O thou who changest not, abide with me.”

— Henry Francis Lyte

