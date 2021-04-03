New church to meet on Easter Sunday

This Easter Sunday will mark the first public service for Victory Baptist Church.

Service will be held at Quality Suites, 1125 13th Ave. Drive SE in Hickory, next to Cracker Barrel. Family worship will begin at 10:30 a.m., and led by Pastor Tom Wallace.

The room and contents at Quality Suites are thoroughly sanitized, and seating is spaced accordingly.

A free family Easter photo shoot is available at its Easter portable studio.

Wallace and his wife, Nathalie, were church planting missionaries in England for 17 years. Both come from missionary families, who have since retired and reside in Caldwell County.

The Wallace’s are graduates of Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Mo. Tom Wallace is the founder and host of a national radio program, Fortress of Faith, which airs locally on AM 900 at 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tom Wallace is also the founder of Missions to Muslims Network, which trains churches and missionaries to evangelize Muslims. The couple also started the Dollars for Mission Thrift Store in Lenoir two years ago.

The facility caught fire in February.