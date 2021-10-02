Mt. Zion Lutheran Church to host homecoming

CONOVER — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will welcome the Rev. Paul Kanupp to preach at its annual homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m.
Now retired, Kanupp is one of Mt. Zion’s sons of the congregation, having been raised in the church, where he was baptized and confirmed prior to following his call to the ministry.
A graduate of St. Stephens High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College, Kanupp attended Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and was ordained at Mt. Zion in a joint ceremony with the Rev. Wayne Sipe, another son of the congregation. Kanupp’s first call was to St. Matthew Lutheran just east of Baltimore, Md., where he served for 17 years. He then served as pastor of Miller’s Lutheran in Hickory, followed by a 10-year-plus call at Holy Communion Lutheran in Dallas, N.C. He is married to Linda Kanupp.
Following the worship service honoring Mt. Zion’s 128 years of ministry, members are invited to enjoy a socially-distanced meal outdoors. In lieu of the church’s traditional potluck feast, each family is encouraged to bring an individual picnic lunch to share with immediate family members, and to participate in socially-distanced games.
In the event of inclement weather, the meal will take place in the fellowship hall. All past and current members are welcome, and the community is invited as well.
Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, at 4420 County Home Road in Conover, was established in 1893 as a locally accessible, Christ-centered place of worship.
Led today by senior pastor Scott Bollinger, Mt. Zion continues that early tradition and offers programs for children, youth, adults and seniors. A strong focus on community service distinguishes Mt. Zion, along with a dynamic music program and impressive pipe organ.
For more information about the homecoming service, call 828-256-2123 or visit www.MtZionConover.org.