Mt. Zion Lutheran Church to host homecoming

CONOVER — Mt. Zion Lutheran Church will welcome the Rev. Paul Kanupp to preach at its annual homecoming service Sunday, Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m.

Now retired, Kanupp is one of Mt. Zion’s sons of the congregation, having been raised in the church, where he was baptized and confirmed prior to following his call to the ministry.

A graduate of St. Stephens High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College, Kanupp attended Trinity Lutheran Seminary in Columbus, Ohio, and was ordained at Mt. Zion in a joint ceremony with the Rev. Wayne Sipe, another son of the congregation. Kanupp’s first call was to St. Matthew Lutheran just east of Baltimore, Md., where he served for 17 years. He then served as pastor of Miller’s Lutheran in Hickory, followed by a 10-year-plus call at Holy Communion Lutheran in Dallas, N.C. He is married to Linda Kanupp.

Following the worship service honoring Mt. Zion’s 128 years of ministry, members are invited to enjoy a socially-distanced meal outdoors. In lieu of the church’s traditional potluck feast, each family is encouraged to bring an individual picnic lunch to share with immediate family members, and to participate in socially-distanced games.