Ministry benefits from United Way food drive

NEWTON — Catawba County United Way sponsored a community-wide food drive to assist crisis agencies that are feeding the community. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc. (ECCCM) received nearly 1,000 pounds of food for this purpose.
According to Rev. Robert C. Silber, executive director, “The impact of COVID-19 on our community has been tremendous. I am continually grateful and in awe of a generous community who gives so much of themselves for others. This food will end up on the tables of those in need.”
Throughout this pandemic, Catawba County United Way has coordinated efforts to bring the resources of the community together for the benefit of all. ECCCM serves the community through multiple hunger prevention programs, including the Student Hunger Prevention Program that provides food to all school systems in Catawba County. According to agency leaders, ECCCM continues to provide a hand up, not a hand out through the generous contributions of county residents.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client. To learn more visit www.ecccm.org.
