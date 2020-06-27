Meditation: Welcome and affirm people unconditionally

Matthew 10:40-42 assures us that: 40 “Anyone who welcomes you welcomes me, and anyone who welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. 42 And if anyone gives even a cup of cold water to one of these little ones who is my disciple...”
You are welcome here. Welcome here. What does welcome mean? Welcome, according to the dictionary, means: an instance or manner of greeting someone; to greet someone in a glad or friendly way; receive and treat someone hospitably.
Affirm, according to the dictionary, means: to declare one’s support for; uphold; defend; offer emotional support or encouragement; give life a heightened sense of value, typically through the experience of something emotionally or spiritually uplifting.
People repeatedly experience emotional and spiritual wounds in churches, or by people of faith, which cause them to not feel safe or welcome in that environment or around certain groups of people.
Growing up, I was taught to befriend people, particularly those who were picked on by others or seemed to be often alone at school or in any kind of social gatherings. Throughout my childhood, my heart always went out to the person who was being ignored or mistreated by others. Being sensitive to the hurts of others was something I experienced from my heart.
Having moved twice (once in middle school and once in high school), it was quite stressful wondering if I would make friends easily or be welcomed by those who had known each other most of their lives. If you are a shy person, it can often feel overwhelming to be the one to introduce yourself to someone else or a group. Thankfully, there were always at least one or two who would come up to me smiling, making me feel welcome. This welcoming, or lack of welcoming, by strangers can be a life-changing event.
Finding the peace that surpasses all understanding happens when we affirm that all people, no matter where they are on the journey called “life”, are beloved children of God and treating them with God’s love.
When we welcome and affirm all people without judgment or with an expectation that they need to change…in other words, welcome and affirm them unconditionally, we are truly offering welcome.
We get to know them as a person—as a brother or a sister—as someone as worthy of love as anyone else. We welcome and affirm even if they disagree with us, or when we disagree with them. We forgive them when they hurt us and forgive ourselves when we hurt others. This means we let our hearts guide us to recognize when there is prejudice or anything other than affirming all people through love, not because of political correctness.
Offer a cold cup of water; be inconvenienced to help someone who needs help; dare to be the voice of someone who has no voice. Welcome everyone through acts of kindness, compassion, and love—welcome and affirm them without any conditions.
Kathy H. Wood is the executive director of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.
