Meditation: Treasure in earthen pots

British Bible scholar Tom Wright tells a story about Sir Oliver Franks. Franks served as the British Ambassador to the United States during the pivotal years following the Second World War.

As ambassador, on a daily basis he was in touch with the U.S. president on one side of the Atlantic and the prime minister on the other. Frequently he needed to expedite urgent, top-secret messages from Washington, D.C., to London and back again. And since telephone lines could be bugged, he used a diplomatic bag, filled with documents, that was flown across the Atlantic each day.

This was how Sir Oliver Franks kept these allies informed and connected.

However, when a message was exceptionally confidential and utterly top secret, he wouldn’t trust it to a bag of documents that everyone knew was important. He would put it in an envelope and, as we would say today, send it “snail mail.” A very important message was delivered in an ordinary, unremarkable envelope.

This is what the Apostle Paul was saying when he wrote: “But we have this treasure in earthen pots, so that the extraordinary quality of the power may belong to God, not to us.” In other words, there should be no confusing the content of the envelope with the envelope itself. The treasure is the message of the Gospel. And for some reason, God has entrusted that message to fragile, earthen vessels.

Too many times we look at the envelope, the messenger, rather than the message. That’s what the Corinthian Christians were doing. They were looking at Paul, who for all his significant strengths, had all kinds of weaknesses. He was now near death. And they were asking, “Is he really the messenger of the Living God?”

“You’re missing the point,” Paul says. The point is not ME, the messenger. The point is the message. It’s not the envelope, but the letter.

And yet, the apostle also affirms that for some reason God has placed this great treasure in the hands and voices of earthen vessels. And in that affirmation, my friends, we can sense the awesome trust God has in each of us. As fragile and breakable as we are, we are chosen to be his messengers. Would you pause for a moment and just ponder that? Because it means that in every ordinary and unremarkable act of love, the extraordinary and remarkable love of God is known among us.

Who would have thought all this could happen through clay pots like us? Only God. And that’s all that matters!