Meditation: Minimum protection, maximum support

Barbara Brown Taylor takes some comfort from that truth. She puts it this way: “Christ speaks, not from some safe place outside of human suffering but from the very heart of it. He is the trampled one, the crushed and soiled one whose loyalty to humankind leads him to endure all that we endure — right up to and including the silence of God. When Jesus howls his last question from the cross, it is God who howls — protesting the pain, opposing it all with his last breath. Only this is no defeat. This is, contrary to all appearances, a triumph over suffering. By refusing to avoid it or to lie about it in any way, the crucified one opens a way through it.

This is what the late William Sloane Coffin always said: We see in Jesus that God gives us minimum protection, but maximum support. Minimum protection, but maximum support. That maximum support is what you and I need as we travel though seasons when praise feels like a distant memory and lament is all you could manage … seasons when, in our own dark nights of the soul, God’s presence feels so hidden that you wonder if any of it is real … if any of it can be trusted?