Meditation: Minimum protection, maximum support

From noon on, darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon. And about three o’clock Jesus cried with a loud voice, “Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?” that is, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Matthew 27:44–46
Jesus asked a lot of questions during his relatively brief ministry on earth — 307 to be precise. Yet, THIS question … his LAST question in his earthly life, was different from all the others. It wasn’t meant to teach anything … it wasn’t offered for the benefit of those who are listening in.
Rather, as Martin Copenhaver has written, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me” is an expression of isolation. It is raw and threatening, like an open wound. And, like Jesus hanging on the cross, it hangs in the air unanswered.”
It was not simply a question either, it was the beginning of a prayer — Psalm 22. Jesus would have known it by heart. And finally, this question is different because it is not directed to us, but only to God — asking God why, at the end of his long battle, WHY the One he called Father and to whom he had committed himself without reservation, WHY he had not stopped this suffering … had not taken the cup away from him as he had prayed in the Garden of Gethsemane. My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Jesus asks.
So, what are we to make of this? What are we to make of the fact that the first scripture that came to Jesus’ mind at the end was a cry of lament?
Barbara Brown Taylor takes some comfort from that truth. She puts it this way: “Christ speaks, not from some safe place outside of human suffering but from the very heart of it. He is the trampled one, the crushed and soiled one whose loyalty to humankind leads him to endure all that we endure — right up to and including the silence of God. When Jesus howls his last question from the cross, it is God who howls — protesting the pain, opposing it all with his last breath. Only this is no defeat. This is, contrary to all appearances, a triumph over suffering. By refusing to avoid it or to lie about it in any way, the crucified one opens a way through it.
This is what the late William Sloane Coffin always said: We see in Jesus that God gives us minimum protection, but maximum support. Minimum protection, but maximum support. That maximum support is what you and I need as we travel though seasons when praise feels like a distant memory and lament is all you could manage … seasons when, in our own dark nights of the soul, God’s presence feels so hidden that you wonder if any of it is real … if any of it can be trusted?
Well, I submit to you that this is what makes Jesus’ last question so powerful. Because in this last question … formed by a prayer of his faith … WE come to understand that EVEN Jesus felt this way … even Jesus felt alone and abandoned … and showed us that there is no place we can go where he has not already been. Nothing is outside of his reach — minimum protection, but maximum support.