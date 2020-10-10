Meditation: May we all rejoice together

The apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians in the Christian scriptures is a letter that celebrates a community and invites his readers into a spirit of rejoicing over all they can do for the common good. In the fourth chapter he writes: Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. … Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.

This epistle seems particularly relevant to us today as our own communities continue to struggle through the devastation of a global pandemic and a contentious political climate. A Pew Research Center report from April 2019 reported that only 17% of the American public feels they can trust the government. In situations of mistrust, it is difficult to rejoice or not to worry, and too often our rejoicing comes at the expense of others. This is not what Paul was suggesting when he told the Philippians to rejoice. Rejoicing as understood here is not the same as taunting or gloating.

The Greek word “chairo” translated as “rejoice” has a shared root with the word often translated as “grace”. This rejoicing involves delighting in God’s grace; it entails experiencing God’s favor.