Meditation: May we all rejoice together

The apostle Paul’s letter to the Philippians in the Christian scriptures is a letter that celebrates a community and invites his readers into a spirit of rejoicing over all they can do for the common good. In the fourth chapter he writes: Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. … Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
This epistle seems particularly relevant to us today as our own communities continue to struggle through the devastation of a global pandemic and a contentious political climate. A Pew Research Center report from April 2019 reported that only 17% of the American public feels they can trust the government. In situations of mistrust, it is difficult to rejoice or not to worry, and too often our rejoicing comes at the expense of others. This is not what Paul was suggesting when he told the Philippians to rejoice. Rejoicing as understood here is not the same as taunting or gloating.
The Greek word “chairo” translated as “rejoice” has a shared root with the word often translated as “grace”. This rejoicing involves delighting in God’s grace; it entails experiencing God’s favor.
We are often told in our scriptures that God’s favor will be poured out in unexpected places: on the meek and lowly, on the poor and the captive, on those who mourn and the brokenhearted. Each of these speaks to conditions in which rejoicing might seem an unlikely response to the world around us. But, the Lord anoints messengers to bring good news to those who are oppressed, overlooked, and rejected.
The word “rejoice” used in this text is also a plural verb. Paul is speaking to a community and saying, essentially, “Y’all all rejoice.” The rejoicing is collective and speaks to a communal feeling of gladness. Paul is inviting all of the people in the community to rejoice together — despite their differences and in the midst of their disagreements. Rich and poor, slave and free, Republican or Democrat — all are being called to rejoice in the community they share and to work together for the common good.
In the congregation I serve, we will be hearing a hymn in worship this weekend sung by a virtual community choir. This is a choir established from voices from multiple churches and community vocal groups. It involves voices of every tone and tenor, and reminds us of those things in which God rejoices.
"For Everyone Born" was written by Shirley Murray and the lyrics include the refrain: “God will rejoice when we are creators of justice and joy, compassion and peace, yes God will rejoice when we are creators of justice, justice and joy!” Our delight comes in building up community that celebrates everyone, in creating a place at the table for all people. And, our rejoicing becomes our grace when together, as a community, we become creators of justice, peace, and joy.
Christy Lohr Sapp is the pastor of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Hickory and a member of the advisory board for the NC Council of Churches.
