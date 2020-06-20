Meditation: Let authoritative power come from God through grace and love

When you think about a place that makes you feel at peace, where is it? For me, it’s definitely the beach, particularly when it is warm — where I can put my feet in the sand, feel the breeze, hear and watch the waves, the seagulls, and the people all while enjoying the majestic beauty of God’s wonderful creation. I can breathe in deeply the aroma that comes only from the beach area.
Childhood memories come into play when my family would go for one week a year to a beach in South Carolina — napping in the hammock, getting burrs in my feet, getting sunburned, yes even through the not-so-good, I always felt at home and at peace.
Why do I feel at peace in that surrounding? Because I unwind, let the world’s problems drift away into the sea, and just chillax. I see God in my surroundings and feel very close to God’s creation. For my kids, their peaceful place is the mountains; for others, it may be another place.
Still for others, they struggle finding any place that brings them good memories, peace or comfort. As I scanned the headlines this week, I continued to see more unrest, more shootings, more riots, more cases of COVID-19, more controversies surrounding racism, the LGBTQIA community, the Confederate flag at NASCAR, people in power placing demands on others without the power. More reasons for people to feel uncomfortable or afraid.
These headlines that are so full of everything but peace makes us want to go to our peaceful retreats. We want to pretend the evils in the world don’t exist. But peace truly comes from resting in and with God, not things or places, and using this peace to make the world a better place.
Matthew 5:9 is one of the “beatitudes” that comes from the Sermon on the Mount: Blessed are the peacemakers. The peacemakers — those that seek peace, advocate for peace, work to use peaceful means to reconcile differences among others, and strive towards putting the focus on peace rather than hatred or fighting.
Growing up in a household with three siblings and older parents made for a quite lively household (not to mention that I also have four boys who made my adult life lots of fun but also quite loud at times). You don’t always have “peace” in a household of six!
My dad fought in WWII and the Korean Crisis in the Army infantry yet was the most peaceful man I knew. He taught us a lot about using our words rather than our fists to work through our disagreements. He was adamant about my brother not hitting his sisters because he knew my brother could easily physically overpower us.
Just because you have power, either physically or because of the title you hold, you don’t necessarily have authority. Authority gives you the opportunity to be a powerful leader. Let this authoritative power come from God through grace and love. Peace be with you!
Kathy H. Wood is executive director of Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!